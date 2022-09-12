Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin ruled out with hamstring injury vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out at halftime of their 19-3 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys due to a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Godwin made his return to the field on Sunday for the first time since he tore his ACL last year. It’s unclear how he hurt his hamstring specifically, though Godwin came up hopping after making a catch just before halftime at AT&T Stadium.

The Buccaneers, not wanting to risk anything, then ruled him out at the break. He finished the night with 35 receiving yards on three catches.

Specifics about Godwin's injury are not yet known. The Buccaneers held a 12-3 lead over Dallas at halftime, and pushed it to a 19-3 win after an incredible touchdown grab from Mike Evans.

Godwin missed the Buccaneers' final three games of the regular season and all of the postseason after he went down with an ACL injury in December. The 26-year-old still had 1,103 receiving yards on the year and was quarterback Tom Brady's favorite target with a team-high 98 receptions on the season.

Godwin then signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the team earlier this year.

He was cleared to return to practice in August, about eight months after his injury, and then he was cleared to play against the Cowboys after missing the preseason.