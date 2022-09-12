ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin ruled out with hamstring injury vs. Cowboys

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqGEb_0hsWDcq300

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out at halftime of their 19-3 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys due to a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Godwin made his return to the field on Sunday for the first time since he tore his ACL last year. It’s unclear how he hurt his hamstring specifically, though Godwin came up hopping after making a catch just before halftime at AT&T Stadium.

The Buccaneers, not wanting to risk anything, then ruled him out at the break. He finished the night with 35 receiving yards on three catches.

Specifics about Godwin's injury are not yet known. The Buccaneers held a 12-3 lead over Dallas at halftime, and pushed it to a 19-3 win after an incredible touchdown grab from Mike Evans.

Godwin missed the Buccaneers' final three games of the regular season and all of the postseason after he went down with an ACL injury in December. The 26-year-old still had 1,103 receiving yards on the year and was quarterback Tom Brady's favorite target with a team-high 98 receptions on the season.

Godwin then signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the team earlier this year.

He was cleared to return to practice in August, about eight months after his injury, and then he was cleared to play against the Cowboys after missing the preseason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tampa, FL
102.5 The Bone

Mike Williams steps up big for Chargers, makes a ridiculous TD catch vs. Chiefs

Mike Williams hasn't mastered consistency, but when he's good, he's unstoppable. Williams was in a big spot for Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles Chargers were without Keenan Allen. Allen and Williams are a 1a and 1b in the Chargers' passing game, but Allen is usually the more reliable stat compiler from week to week. Allen was out with a hamstring injury against the Chiefs, putting more pressure on Williams to be the focal point of the offense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
102.5 The Bone

Chargers-Chiefs Thursday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert duel it out for AFC West supremacy

Can the NFL's best game of the year occur in Week 2? The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers as "Thursday Night Football" makes its debut on Amazon. The matchup promises a ton of offensive firepower as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert via for the title of best young quarterback in the league. Both players looked impressive in Week 1. Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in his first game without Tyreek Hill and Herbert tossed three scores despite losing Keenan Allen to an injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Cowboys#Hamstring Injury#American Football#Acl
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football 2022: Week 2 defense rankings

Not only did the Cleveland Browns end up the victors during new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield's "revenge game" in Week 1, but they made him look bad in the process. Mayfield salvaged his fantasy day thanks to a rushing touchdown, but he looked a lot worse on the field than the final stat line revealed, and that's because of the Browns' ferocious defense.
CLEVELAND, OH
102.5 The Bone

2022 Fantasy Football: Volume or efficiency — which top performers can we trust in Week 2?

Welcome to Week 2, fantasy managers! This past weekend was filled with some stunning matchups and dominant fantasy performances. From Saquon Barkley to Justin Jefferson, we will highlight and discuss these players below. If you are new to this article series, I will be using my Expected Fantasy Points model to determine which players relied on volume or efficiency to produce for fantasy.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Steelers officially place T.J. Watt on injured reserve with pectoral injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially be without pass rusher T.J. Watt for at least the next four weeks after placing Watt on injured reserve Thursday. Watt tore his pectoral muscle in the Steelers' overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. He walked off the field holding his chest after attempting to tackle Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow late in the fourth quarter and didn't return.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
102.5 The Bone

Little-known Chiefs rookie makes the biggest play in a huge win over Chargers

Everyone found Amazon Prime Video's stream on Thursday night to watch Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. Instead, Jaylen Watson ended up being the star of the show. Jaylen who? Watson was a seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's draft. He stepped into a big role for Thursday night's game because first-round pick Trent McDuffie was out due to an injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy