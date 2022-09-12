ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers rookie punter hits bottom of video board at Jerry World on 1st career punt

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkXLd_0hsWDSxf00

When the Dallas Cowboys built AT&T Stadium and put a huge video board that hangs over the field, there was a concern. Could punters hit it?

It's rare, but it happened again on Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Jake Camarda in the fourth round out of Georgia because he has a big leg, and he showed it off on his first career punt attempt. That punt didn't actually count, because it hit the bottom of the big video board. The NBC crew quickly explained what happens next, which was that the play was treated the same as an inadvertent whistle and the down would be played again.

While it has happened before — Bryan Anger of the Cowboys hit it in a wild-card playoff game last postseason — it is still pretty impressive. The video board is high above the field and hitting it takes some serious hang time.

Camarda had to rekick, and his second career attempt didn't count either. The Cowboys ran into him, got a 5-yard penalty, and Camarda punted again. His third chance at his first official punt went off without any issue.

Not many punters can say they've hit the video board at AT&T Stadium. Camarda joined the club in his first NFL game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team

NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement

The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo. On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality." They threw a tilde over the N in NFL. "The league is proud to celebrate Latino...
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Nationals give heartwarming gift to girl who had ball stolen

Last week, a viral video made waves in the Major League Baseball world, showing a grown man stepping in front of a young girl at a Washington Nationals game to snag a ball thrown to her by Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses. The girl didn’t get the ball at the time, but the Nationals made sure she has one now.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerry World#Buccaneers#Punters#Cowboys#American Football#At T Stadium#Nbc#Doink
College Football HQ

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: The chickens are coming home to roost

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, everything is sunshine and rainbows or doom and gloom. It’s either Super Bowl or bust for this once proud franchise, and it’s been that way since they last won the Lombardi trophy way back in 1995. Regardless of the talent on the roster!
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Mike McDaniel no longer maintains bizarre hygiene ritual as head coach

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is one of the hottest commodities in the NFL after Sunday’s debut in which his team dismantled Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The wunderkind is also known for his ability to relate to the media, which he showcased today at his weekly press conference.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gross Fan Video Going Viral

Over the weekend, there were millions of fans who watched their favorite NFL teams take the field for the first time during the 2022 season. Some of those fans partook in an alcoholic beverage - or several. One of those fans was at Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip

Football has returned and nobody knows anything. That's one way to put it after a Week 1 in which so much of the conventional wisdom that dominated conversation during the summer was scattered to the wind. The defending champs were humbled in their own home, while our No. 32 team entering the season knocked off one of January's NFC Championship Game participants.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

'How do I watch the NFL on Amazon?' It's going to cost you

The NFL makes its regular-season debut on Amazon Prime Thursday night with a banger of a matchup: the world-beating Chiefs versus the on-the-rise Chargers. It’s a bold venture into streaming for a league synonymous with broadcast-TV dominance. The NFL reaps billions from this new deal. Amazon establishes itself as...
NFL
BlueDevilCountry

Former Blue Devil gets waived once again in Sacramento

Last week, the Sacramento Kings signed former Duke basketball guard DJ Steward to a one-year league-minimum contract with $50,000 guaranteed. At the time, it looked like he at least had an outside chance, alongside 2015 Blue Devil national champ Quinn Cook, at making Sacramento's 15-man roster. ...
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez makes history, achieves feat never seen before in MLB

The Seattle Mariners have a gem in rookie Julio Rodriguez. The 21-year-old outfielder projects to be a franchise cornerstone for Seattle in the years to come. With Rodriguez in the fold, the Mariners are also on the verge of making their first MLB postseason appearance in over two decades. But before that, Julio Rodriguez added one to the history books with an achievement no player has ever accomplished ever before in Major League Baseball.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller sends Odell Beckham Jr. another Bills recruiting message

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has yet again attempted to recruit Odell Beckham Jr to the team. During the Von Cast on Bleacher Report, Miller spoke about the Bills’ week one matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Before the game, the Rams revealed their Super Bowl banner. Both Miller and Beckham Jr were a part of this Super Bowl-winning team. This led to Beckham Jr being in attendance.
BUFFALO, NY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy