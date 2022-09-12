Week 1 Recap: Saquon is back, Mahomes proves he's the best & A.J. Brown's statement game

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski, as he is every Sunday night throughout the NFL season, to recap the games of the day from a fantasy perspective.

Outside of the Sunday night game, the guys go through every game that was played and tell you what got them excited (A.J. Brown’s target share, Justin Jefferson’s talent, Patrick Mahomes’ fire, Davante Adams’ chemistry with Derek Carr, etc.) and what left them disappointed (Patriots RBs, Steelers offense, Packers WRs, the weather in Chicago, etc.).

02:40 Eagles 38, Lions 35

08:55 Steelers 23, Bengals 20 (OT)

13:35 Saints 27, Falcons 26

20:50 Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21

24:50 Chargers 24, Raiders 19

30:40 Colts 20, Texans 20 (OT)

36:55 Ravens 24, Jets 9

41:00 Bears 19, 49ers 10

44:50 Vikings 23, Packers 7

50:00 Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

52:50 Commanders 28, Jaguars 22

59:20 Browns 26, Panthers 24

63:00 Jonathan Taylor vs. Christian McCaffrey

66:30 Giants 21, Titans 20

