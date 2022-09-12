ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 1 Recap: Saquon is back, Mahomes proves he's the best & A.J. Brown's statement game

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ry0RF_0hsWDK9500

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski, as he is every Sunday night throughout the NFL season, to recap the games of the day from a fantasy perspective.

Outside of the Sunday night game, the guys go through every game that was played and tell you what got them excited (A.J. Brown’s target share, Justin Jefferson’s talent, Patrick Mahomes’ fire, Davante Adams’ chemistry with Derek Carr, etc.) and what left them disappointed (Patriots RBs, Steelers offense, Packers WRs, the weather in Chicago, etc.).

02:40 Eagles 38, Lions 35

08:55 Steelers 23, Bengals 20 (OT)

13:35 Saints 27, Falcons 26

20:50 Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21

24:50 Chargers 24, Raiders 19

30:40 Colts 20, Texans 20 (OT)

36:55 Ravens 24, Jets 9

41:00 Bears 19, 49ers 10

44:50 Vikings 23, Packers 7

50:00 Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

52:50 Commanders 28, Jaguars 22

59:20 Browns 26, Panthers 24

63:00 Jonathan Taylor vs. Christian McCaffrey

66:30 Giants 21, Titans 20

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Mike Williams steps up big for Chargers, makes a ridiculous TD catch vs. Chiefs

Mike Williams hasn't mastered consistency, but when he's good, he's unstoppable. Williams was in a big spot for Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles Chargers were without Keenan Allen. Allen and Williams are a 1a and 1b in the Chargers' passing game, but Allen is usually the more reliable stat compiler from week to week. Allen was out with a hamstring injury against the Chiefs, putting more pressure on Williams to be the focal point of the offense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 2 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 2 lineups!. Chase Edmonds has a tough matchup with tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson both possibly out. Miami was also near the bottom of the league in Pace and ranked first in pass rate over expectation during Mike McDaniel's first game as head coach. Moreover, with the Ravens' secondary banged up already just like last season, Miami's receivers will likely be featured Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Derek Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Jets#Bengals#Titans#American Football#Lions#Chargers#Texans#Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone

Little-known Chiefs rookie makes the biggest play in a huge win over Chargers

Everyone found Amazon Prime Video's stream on Thursday night to watch Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. Instead, Jaylen Watson ended up being the star of the show. Jaylen who? Watson was a seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's draft. He stepped into a big role for Thursday night's game because first-round pick Trent McDuffie was out due to an injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Google
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
102.5 The Bone

Bold Week 2 fantasy football predictions

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 2. Which will come to pass?. Josh Jacobs set to finish as a top fantasy running back. Andy Behrens: Josh Jacobs operated as the Raiders clear featured runner in opening week, gaining 73 total yards on 11 touches and out-snapping Brandon Bolden by a wide margin. Per his usual, Jacobs forced seven missed tackles and averaged 4.6 yards after contact per attempt. The murky backfield committee you'd been worried about has not yet materialized.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy