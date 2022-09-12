ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys' Dak Prescott says it's not time to panic. He's wrong.

By Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBKmf_0hsWD3Dz00

ARLINGTON, Texas — With his surgery-bound right hand hanging at his side and his words pointed forward seemingly out of habit, Dak Prescott asked for the one thing that will be in short supply for the Dallas Cowboys.

Calm.

"This is game one," Prescott said following a costly 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Let's not hit the panic [button] as if we just can't do anything on offense. We have a great coaching staff. They'll get back in there and they'll find the things that we did well."

Far be it for anyone to tell Prescott how he should feel — after all, it's hisbroken hand and his banged up start to the season — but even under the most optimistic circumstances, it's time for panic among Dallas fans, Cowboys ownership and most certainly for head coach Mike McCarthy, who was already on awkward footing before the season in front of him got exponentially steeper Sunday night.

When Sunday started for Dallas, it was already a story of attrition. There were questions about cheaply parting ways with wideout Amari Cooper and right tackle La'el Collins. There was a lack of quality depth at receiver and along the offensive line. There were questions about the running back rotation and the continued oddity of team owner Jerry Jones seeing the offense as functioning through Ezekiel Elliott. And if all of that wasn't enough to raise concern, there was the preseason injury to anchor left tackle Tyron Smith, which made it feel like anxiety around the team had peaked.

Then came Sunday night. And a cruel reminder of recent history.

As it turns out, things can definitely get worse for the Cowboys. And it can happen as quickly as Prescott smacking his throwing hand into a defender, then suddenly realizing that he can’t grip the football anymore. A development that spirals into watching team COO Stephen Jones exit the Cowboys' locker room clench-jawed and seething, while Jerry Jones waded into a cocoon of reporters to reveal that the start of the season has just gone to hell.

"Dak will be out for a while," Jerry Jones said. (An ESPN report late Sunday pegged the time frame at 6-8 weeks.) "So, we'll be dealing with that as well. This was a really tough night for the Cowboys and a really surprising night."

A few moments later, Prescott’s teammates began hearing the news about their quarterback’s throwing hand, which was injured in the fourth quarter of the loss and will require surgery this week.

“Nah, I didn’t know that,” wideout CeeDee Lamb said when told about Prescott’s injury. “But now I do. Well that sucks.”

As emotions went Sunday night, Lamb’s gut reaction was arguably the most authentic to be found. Maybe because it encapsulated the frustration of what has circled the Cowboys since last season’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A vague eye-roll feeling of “now what” that stitched together an offseason filled with drama (with players and ownership) along with talent drain and a salary cap surplus that is uncharacteristic for the franchise.

Looking back, well that sucks could have been one of the themed T-shirts often seen around the Cowboys' training camps. But perhaps never moreso than Sunday night, when everything seemed to fit that exact refrain.

Prescott might disagree and plead for a retreat from the panic button, but there was already plenty to be concerned about before his injury occurred. Starting with an offensive line that looked like it had plenty of work ahead of it without Tyron Smith holding down the left side. Most especially right tackle Terence Steele, who had multiple costly penalties and generally struggled through much of the night. Extend that to a backfield that might have been serviceable if Elliott hadn't been needed so much in blocking schemes, to a group of wide receivers that looks entirely average.

If that’s not enough anxiety, throw the game on and pay close attention to Prescott, who wasn’t exactly having a good performance prior to injuring his hand. Now in his seventh season as starter, 2022 already represents the post-honeymoon era of Prescott’s career, in which people should begin asking whether he’s really one of the league’s best dozen or so quarterbacks. He didn’t look like it for much of Sunday night.

You can blame that on the talent around Prescott or the offensive scheme or whatever else. But at some point, he’s bound to become a larger part of the discussion about what is wrong in Dallas. Now with another injury that’s going to take him out of the picture for who knows how long (not to mention him playing at sub-optimal health in 2021), it’s fair for many to be frustrated about his health, too.

This is now all part of the equation in Dallas. It’s hammered into the bedrock of storylines that will reside beneath this team in 2022. Right alongside the fate of McCarthy, the unfamiliar calculus of ownership’s salary-cap plan and the general state of an offense that should be better (or at least far more productive) than it was in Week 1.

For those who weren’t expecting much out of the Cowboys in 2022 — which is not really how the fan base works — things might seem right on schedule. But for those who had thoughts of weathering the talent loss and being carried by Prescott on offense, this probably feels like a catastrophic start. Even before the franchise quarterback exited with an issue that is going to require a surgical fix, you could see the cracks in the offense that had formed in the offseason.

Now it will look worse without Prescott. Much worse. So go ahead and hit the panic button. For the next few weeks, it might be the only thing that functions the way it’s supposed to in Dallas.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement

The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo. On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality." They threw a tilde over the N in NFL. "The league is proud to celebrate Latino...
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Chargers-Chiefs Thursday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert duel it out for AFC West supremacy

Can the NFL's best game of the year occur in Week 2? The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers as "Thursday Night Football" makes its debut on Amazon. The matchup promises a ton of offensive firepower as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert via for the title of best young quarterback in the league. Both players looked impressive in Week 1. Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in his first game without Tyreek Hill and Herbert tossed three scores despite losing Keenan Allen to an injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 2 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 2 lineups!. Chase Edmonds has a tough matchup with tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson both possibly out. Miami was also near the bottom of the league in Pace and ranked first in pass rate over expectation during Mike McDaniel's first game as head coach. Moreover, with the Ravens' secondary banged up already just like last season, Miami's receivers will likely be featured Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele 'Ultimatum' News

A report emerged this week suggesting that Tom Brady's wife Gisele has effectively given the seven-time Super Bowl champion the "ultimatum" to either retire at the end of the season, or leave her. PEOPLE reported this week that Gisele was not happy with how Brady went into the 2022 offseason...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Dallas Cowboys#Panic Button#American Football
FanBuzz

Dak Prescott's Broken Thumb Creates Chaos for the Cowboys

Wave the white flag, Jerry Jones. The single-game start Cooper Rush ain't your answer and you know it. Though he did *get swaggy* for one primetime game (while surrounded with no shortage of stars), Rush isn't in the same position to excel this time around. Dak Prescott's diagnosis will have him out until about Week 10 with a broken thumb, meaning that the Dallas Cowboys will have to figure out eight games without their most important player.
DALLAS, TX
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 2 picks

Last week, I went 8-8 on my picks. No, I did not flip a coin. I also counted the tie between Houston and Indianapolis as a loss because I did not pick for a tie to happen. Well, I have another chance this week to make amends for my mediocre predictions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup gets promising injury update ahead of Week 2

Wednesday proved to be a massive day for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, who continues to recover from an ACL tear in January. He participated for the first time in 7-on-7 drills with no setbacks, moving one step closer to returning. Via Michael Gehlken:. “Cowboys WR Michael Gallup participated...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Mike McDaniel no longer maintains bizarre hygiene ritual as head coach

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is one of the hottest commodities in the NFL after Sunday’s debut in which his team dismantled Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The wunderkind is also known for his ability to relate to the media, which he showcased today at his weekly press conference.
NFL
960 The Ref

Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy