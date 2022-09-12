Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Blood donation drives in Will County from 9/16 to 9/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
wcsjnews.com
Patricia Ann Zelinko of Coal City 1941 - 2022
Patricia Ann Zelinko, age 81 and a lifelong resident of Coal City, Illinois passed away Monday morning, September 12, 2022, following a long and courageous fight with Alzheimer’s disease. Born May 26, 1941 in Joliet, Illinois, Patricia Ann was a daughter of William “Bud” and Evelyn C. (Liberty) Phillips....
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Fall Festival Happening This Weekend
The Coal City Fall Festival will take place this weekend. The Coal City Village Board on Wednesday heard from Village Administrator Matt Fritz about the activities on Saturday. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fritz also said there will be activities taking place on Friday night. He several...
wcsjnews.com
Fallen Coal City First Responder Honored
A dedication ceremony to honor a fallen first responder was held at Campbell Memorial Park this morning. Earlier this year, Illinois lawmakers passed a resolution to make Route 113 from Carbon Hill Road to Virginia Street in Coal City the "Dennis M. Neary Memorial Highway. State Senator Sue Rezin and...
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Discusses Future Home of Health Department
Grundy County Board members on Tuesday discussed the future home of the Health Department. Earlier this year, the board discussed using around $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds for building space needs. Three options were discussed: constructing a new heath department building, add on to the existing building, or purchase a building and renovate the inside.
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Man Accused of Driving ATV While Under the Influence Wanted in Grundy Co.
A 37-year-old Coal City man is wanted on a Grundy County Aggravated DUI warrant. David Peterson was charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and four counts of Aggravated DUI, all class four felonies. Peterson was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for DUI, Driving While License Revoked and Failing To Reduce Speed on August 15th.
wcsjnews.com
Man Accused of Strangling Household Family Member
A 32-year-old Diamond man is facing a felony charge in Grundy County. Dustin Lynch was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery/Strangle, a class two felony. Lynch was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Battery following an incident at a residence in the 30 block of Arlington Drive in Diamond. Lynch is accused of...
wcsjnews.com
Sherry R. Reherman 1944 - 2022
Sherry R. Reherman, 77, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022. Sherry was born October 26, 1944, in Evansville, Indiana, as a small child she was raised by her grandparents. Sherry enlisted in the United States Army in 1963, during the Vietnam war, Sherry always remained stateside, and her job...
wcsjnews.com
Marseilles Moves Ahead on State Grant For Main Street Improvements
North Central Illinois Council of Governments (NCICG) is assisting the city of Marseilles in applying for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) to improve Main Street. Kevin Lindemann of NCICG said this grant becomes available every two years and the city would apply for part of the $125 million funds that are available.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Hospital’s Rhythm of Our Youth Cardiac Screening
On Tuesday, September 27th, at Morris High School, Morris Hospital will be offering its free Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screening. The goal is to identify high school students who may be at risk for sudden cardiac death by screening those who may have undiagnosed cardiac abnormalities. On the screening...
wcsjnews.com
Micheal Olewinski Recently Appointed as Newest Grundy Co. Public Defender
The Grundy County Public Defender’s Office has seen several changes in the past few months. Former Public Defender Gary Dobbs was sworn-in as the newest Grundy County Circuit Judge in early August. First Assistant Public Defender Michael Olewinski was then appointed to the Public Defender position in September. The...
wcsjnews.com
Man Killed in Two Vehicle Accident on Interstate 55
One person was killed in a two vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 55 southbound lanes just east of Minooka around 2:20 a.m. on September 14th. The Illinois State Police said a vehicle operated by Maurice Burkley, 52, of Maywood rear-ended a semi driven by Yu Fan, 36, of Chino Hills, California.
wcsjnews.com
We Care of Grundy County Gearing Up For Christmas Fundraisers
Care Grundy County Executive Director Eric Fisher was a recent guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking and shared some highlights on fundraising efforts already underway for this Christmas season. Your browser does not support the audio element. The application days are held, at We Care of Grundy County, at...
wcsjnews.com
Increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School Friday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says there will be an increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School on Friday. In a statement, the sheriff's office says that it was made aware of a suspicious person at the school on Thursday. While the person could not be located, police say the incident was investigated. There have been no allegations of criminal activity.
wcsjnews.com
Joliet Man Arrested For His Third DUI Offense
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for his third DUI offense. Timothy Theobald, 48, of Joliet was charged Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Theobald was arrested for DUI, Speeding and Operating a vehicle without insurance after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Green Acres Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13th.
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Approves Purchase of $87,000 Excavator For Highway Department
The Grundy County Board on Tuesday approved the purchase of a new excavator for the Highway Department. Highway Engineer Eric Gibson said they have been renting excavators. He said buying an excavator will be more efficient. He also said the cost of renting has increased. Your browser does not support...
wcsjnews.com
Channahon Trustees Approve Nearly $2 Million in Street Repairs
Several streets in the Village of Channahon will be repaired next month. The Channahon Village Board approved a bid for the motor fuel tax road maintenance contract. Public Works Director El Dolezal explains the bid process. He said the reason for the high cost is work on Highland Drive. Dolezal...
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Transit System Has New Director
The Grundy County Board on Tuesday approved the employment of Amanda Olvera has the newest Grundy Transit System Director. Olvera was in our studios on Thursday. She also provided this update about the GTS. Your browser does not support the audio element. She said to scheduled a ride, call 1-888-786-0862...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Sentenced For Bringing Cocaine Into Grundy Co. Jail
A 26-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Nelson after a traffic stop that was conducted on Route 47 and Pine Bluff Road on January 23rd of this year. During the traffic stop, Nelson possessed three controlled substances....
wcsjnews.com
Two Individuals Accused of Stealing Several Vehicles & Possessing Firearms
Two individuals were recently apprehended after a multi-county investigation. Davonnte Marshall, 28, of Homewood was charged in Will County with Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, a class one felony; Possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, all class two felonies and the Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class three felony.
wcsjnews.com
Morris High School Athletic Director Jeff Johnson Retiring in 2027
A long-time employee at Morris High School will be retiring in 2027. Superintendent Craig Ortiz said the board of education approved a retirement contract at a meeting on Monday. Johnson’s current salary is $106,000 as he will get six percent increases each year over the next four years.
