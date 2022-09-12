ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Akron Beacon Journal

Mark J. Price: What on earth is this thing?

What in the world? North Hill resident William Carpenter would like some help identifying an object he dug up in his backyard on North Howard Street. He contacted us after Beacon Journal readers solved the mystery of a strange brick that a Tallmadge woman had unearthed 20 years ago. ...
AKRON, OH
Reuters

The queen's queue: people line up for 16 hours to see coffin

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - People flocked to central London to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, undeterred by a government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours to see the late monarch's lying-in-state.
U.K.

