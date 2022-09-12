Read full article on original website
Related
Celebration of life for murdered Albuquerque business owner
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held Thursday morning for Rosario Zito. He was the Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner and was shot and killed during a robbery. Loved ones and community members gathered at Legacy Church to remember Zito. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Remembering teenage son, Looking for homeless solutions, Storms and showers, Ramp open, Duck races
Wednesday’s Top Stories Project 1891: Case study on how not to spend public money Alamogordo man sells Atari games, uses proceeds for special city projects Serial shoplifter gets sentenced after plea deal UNM football honoring historic teams Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta KRQE En Español: Martes 13 de Septiembre 2022 Albuquerque neighborhood on […]
KRQE News 13
‘We are very proud of where we come from’: How two New Mexicans used their culture to create a business
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexicans who are proud of where they came from are creating a space for adventurers and dreamers to experience the Land of Enchantment. Co-owners David Stroud and Arlene Espinoza Armijo call themselves magic makers. The duo created New Nuevo, a company that creates...
visitalbuquerque.org
Spend the Day at the New Mexico State Fair
For many New Mexicans, visiting the New Mexico State Fair at EXPO New Mexico, in the heart of Albuquerque, is a fall tradition. Cute and cuddly animals, distinctive fair food and thrilling rides all make for a fun day at the fair. I recently went to have some fun myself. Here’s a recap of everything I got to experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
Rosario Zito: A man with a golden heart, impeccable dance moves and a love for pizza
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The community came together Thursday morning to celebrate the life of Rosario Zito, a local restaurant owner, who police said was shot andkilled during a robbery last month. Many described him as a man with open arms, a big heart and a love for his family...
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
cntraveler.com
The Best Things to Do in Albuquerque, the Hot Air Balloon Capital of the U.S.
With the Río Grande flowing through it like a heartbeat, and the Sandia Mountains standing sentinel, Albuquerque attracts outdoor addicts, culture lovers, and craft-beer fans. The largest city in New Mexico, it's also the self-proclaimed hot-air ballooning capital of the world: And its mantle is well earned as home to the world’s largest hot-air balloon festival, which marks its 50th anniversary in October. Growing from a humble gathering of 13 hot-air balloons in a mall parking lot, the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta now attracts some 600 balloons and 700 pilots—and 750,000 festival goers who bookend their days with early-morning ascensions and glowing evening sunsets.
Salary needed to pay rent in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by Apartment Guide highlighted the 50 largest cities in the United States and how much money you would need to make annually to afford to pay rent there. Albuquerque came in at 38 on the list, in between Fresno, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. The study looked at average […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Asphalt company will not be moving into South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An asphalt company will not be allowed to build a plant in the South Valley. Those who lived in the area have voiced concerns about the environmental impact the plant could have on their community. Star Paving proposed to build the plant between South Broadway and South Second Street. The company asked […]
A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?
If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
matadornetwork.com
These Albuquerque Airbnbs Let You Capture the City’s Southwest Charm
There’s much more to Albuquerque, New Mexico, than ballooning. What the Sandria Mountains offer in terms of hiking and views, Old Town marches with its adobe architecture, cultural centers, and food. When you’re not watching for cranes at the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Reserve or tracking down Breaking Bad filming locations, you can recharge at one of Duke City’s dreamy villas. We’ve rounded up the best of the Airbnbs in Albuquerque.
Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
Man accused in bosque attack will be held until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reginald Hall, the man accused of attacking and nearly killing a woman in the bosque, will stay behind bars until trial. Hall is accused of hitting a 70-year-old woman from behind as she was running along the trail, then raping and stabbing her after dragging her into a nearby ditch. In court […]
Railway strikes could have big impacts in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If there’s a strike, the impact could be huge in New Mexico. Cities like Belen were built because of the railroad. The railroad is a big part of New Mexico’s growth and history. The railroad was running before we even officially became a state and the railroads here opened the door for […]
FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling a recent drug bust in Albuquerque the “largest” in the Bureau’s history. In a September 1 search of multiple locations around the city, law enforcement say they recovered more than 1 million fentanyl pills. “In September, our Albuquerque office conducted […]
nmhealth.org
New Mexico’s Healthcare Professionals Honored
New Mexico’s healthcare professionals worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, often endangering their own lives to save others. On Tuesday, August 16, Albuquerque Business First hosted Reflections: Looking back | Moving ahead. Reflections honored members of this community from across New Mexico. The event, presented by the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH), New Mexico Hospital Association, Real Time Solutions, Western Sky Managed Care, UNM Health Sciences, area hospitals, and others, gathered at the Clyde Hotel in downtown Albuquerque.
New Mexico city to monitor compliance with police reforms
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice say New Mexico’s largest city has made enough progress with court-ordered police reforms that oversight of much of the ongoing process will be turned over to Albuquerque officials. The announcement was made Thursday with a new joint court filing that outlines what the city will be responsible for monitoring going forward. Regular reports on compliance will be required. The Justice Department and the city reached a consent decree several years ago to overhaul the police force in response to a series of deadly shootings that pointed to patterns of excessive force, constitutional violations and a lack of training and oversight of its officers. The terms of the agreement included new training and protocols for investigating officer shootings. Officials with the Justice Department and federal prosecutors said the city over the last two years has been moving in the right direction with sustained compliance for significant portions of the consent decree.
KRQE News 13
‘Feel the Beat’ at Explora Adult Night
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is known as the children’s museum and science center but now they have an event for the adults. Explora will be hosting September Adult Night, the event will take place on September 16 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Attendees can check out a silent disco, breaking dancing crew, and a performance from the Navy Jazz Band. Individuals will also get a chance to check out some HAM radios and telescope viewing. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students with ID and military. Explora will also have all its exhibits open to visitors. To learn more, visit https://www.explora.us/.
Comments / 0