Middlesboro, KY

Levitt manager says Middlesboro event has bright future

As programs officer for the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation in charge of managing nearly 20 Levitt AMP sites across the country, Amber Withers spends a lot of time on the road. Recently, she was in Middlesboro to check up on things here and said the local concert series that...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
One day, three festivals in Cumberland Gap

Frequent visitors to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee will know that, over the past several years, there has been a growing number of high-quality community events and festivals taking place in the historic town. The last Saturday in September is shaping up to be no exception to that pattern. These three favorite events have teamed-up to create a triple-threat festival weekend for the entire family. For the first time, Cumberland Gap will host The Mountain Fiesta, The Last Saturday Antique Event and The Harvest Moon Festival – all on the same day.
CUMBERLAND GAP, TN
Miracle leads Bell County cross country

Bell County cross country coach Jason Stewart began his 12th season at Bell County this year. Numbers aren’t too high for the school this season, but Stewart has high hopes. “We have 10 boys varsity runners and nine girls,” said Stewart. “We have five middle school boys, two elementary boys, and an elementary girl.”
BELL COUNTY, KY
Softball teams host game to raise suicide awareness

On Sept. 3, three women’s softball teams paid $100 each to play in a three-team tournament at a Middlesboro T-ball field to honor one of their friends. The fee went directly to upkeep of the field, but it was well worth the cost to promote a noble cause – suicide prevention.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
Sears Hometown Store holds ribbon cutting for new owner

Jim Fortner’s career at Middlesboro’s Sears Hometown store has come full circle. Fortner, who originally started at the store behind the counter, cut the ribbon recently as the store’s new owner. On hand to help him commemorate the occasion were Bell County Chamber of Commerce Director Shelia Durham, as well as several other members of the community.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
Bell wrestlers ready to hit the mat

The wrestling season doesn’t start for a couple more months, but Bell County High School has four among Kentucky’s rankings. Bobcats coach Ovie Canady has some outstanding members ranked among the state’s best. Hayden Canady is ranked 13th, Daniel Thomas comes in at No. 18 while Matthew...
BELL COUNTY, KY

