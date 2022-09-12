Read full article on original website
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
A new gourmet grocery store opens in Scottsdale, Arizona
Gastromé Market, a gourmet grocery featuring wines, cheeses and handcrafted items from local purveyors, opened its doors Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 5,000-square-foot store is located at 7704 E Doubletree Ranch Road, Unit 140, in Scottsdale’s Gainey Ranch, and features a wide variety of high-end offerings for food-and-wine lovers. A restaurant area led by Chef Christopher Brugman will open in October, Gastromé Market posted on Instagram.
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in Arizona
The highly anticipated opening of a new high-end culinary market in Arizona is sure to excite local food lovers. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, Gastrome Market opened its doors in Scottsdale to customers looking for a unique high-end culinary shopping experience.
‘Belly Kitchen & Bar’ opens at the Epicenter in Gilbert
Belly Kitchen & Bar-known for its “confluence of Vietnamese, Thai & Japanese”- will now share its flavors in Gilbert! Michael Babcock, Co-Founder at Instrumental Hospitality, tells us what to expect.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: At This Chandler Wine Bar, A Cocktail Steals the Spotlight
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu but instead one specific and amazing dish or drink. These bites and sips have something to say, and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that seriously are worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!
fabulousarizona.com
The Merchantile Phoenix Set to Open This Fall
The Valley’s beloved The Merchantile will open its second location, this time in Phoenix, this fall—just in time for the holiday season. The Merchantile is an artisan market that grants small business owners a space and voice to share their work with our ever-growing community. The new location is the second brick-and-mortar outpost, following the Tempe Marketplace location, which brought over 300 shoppers to each of its 10 market series events.
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza Lovers
Grab yourself pizza at the upcoming pizza festival.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Who doesn’t like pizza? Whether you’re a thin crust or thick crust lover, prefer New York Style or Chicago Style, have a hankering for all meat or you seek out vegan options, there truly is a slice of pizza for everyone out there. However, not every pizza joint is going to have a pizza slice for everyone. If there’s a specific kind of 'za you’re looking for it can sometimes be a challenge, and with so many spots here in metro Phoenix it can be a chore, at times, to find that exact pizza style you’re hungry for. Thankfully, if you are a lover of pizza, all of that is going to get so much easier in the coming months.
azbigmedia.com
Tickets and hospitality packages on sale for 2023 Phoenix Open
The Thunderbirds, hosts of the WM Phoenix Open, announced today tickets are now on sale for the 2023 edition of “The People’s Open,” scheduled to be played Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. Daily general admission ticket prices will remain the same as 2022. Tickets for Wednesday, Thursday...
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Metro Phoenix Events and Festivals
This weekend's metro Phoenix food and drink events strike an unusual chord. Get ready to celebrate all things garlic or glass etching. Learn about bourbon, or sip on mezcal at our drink-focused happenings. Here are five events taking place in downtown Phoenix, Queen Creek, and Scottsdale this weekend, September 16...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.995 Million Uniquely Architectural Home in Scottsdale is An Astounding Piece of Livable Art
The Home in Scottsdale, an unique masterpiece of the art proves that artistic creativity and functional living can coexist utilizing rammed earth, steel, glass and stone is now available for sale. This home located at 10016 E Relic Rock Rd #17, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) & Mitch Hundman (Phone: 602-618-3580) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
Dirty Dough Coming Soon to Desert Ridge Marketplace
The Tempe-born cookie chain will open a Phoenix location in late 2022.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
New eatery Gogi& brings Korean cuisine here
Ahwatukee Foothills now has its first Korean restaurant: Gogi&, a spinoff of Gogi restaurant in Chandler’s Dobson Park Plaza. It quietly opened Aug. 17 and is planning a grand opening later this month. Gogi&, in the Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center on Ray Road, is next to Snowtime, a Korean...
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wants homebuilder to return $15K down payment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix couple was ready to build a place to retire down in Eloy. But a week after handing over a down payment, a major medical issue made the move impossible. Now, they just want their money back. The Robson Ranch retirement community is sprouting...
fabulousarizona.com
One-Stop Wellness: The Hills Beauty Experience Scottsdale
From head to toe, The Hills Beauty Experience in North Scottsdale offers its clients a one-stop shop for all of their beauty and wellness needs. That’s right; you can book your appointment for lash extensions, Botox injections and a relaxing massage in one fell swoop. The Hills Beauty Experience...
KTAR.com
Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
KTAR.com
Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark
PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
KTAR.com
Wreck involving pool truck spills chemicals on Scottsdale Road
PHOENIX – Hazardous materials teams worked to clean up chemicals Thursday morning after a collision involving a pool truck in Scottsdale, authorities said. Crews from the Scottsdale, Phoenix and Tempe fire departments responded to the area of Scottsdale Road and Earll Drive for a three-vehicle collision around 10:50 a.m., the Scottsdale Fire Department said in a press release.
iheart.com
3 Fall Destinations In The Phoenix Area You Have To Visit This Season
Fall is right around the corner! You know what that means... fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and apple picking are all on the agenda. Here are three things to do in the Phoenix area this fall:. Tolmachoff Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Days. Tolmachoff Farms in Glendale is a six-acre corn...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
