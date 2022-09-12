Read full article on original website
zagsblog.com
Four-star big man Michael Nwoko says Providence has ‘big plans for me’
Michael Nwoko, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound center from Prolific (CA) Prep, took an official visit to Providence this past weekend and likes what they have to offer. “They have big plans for me!,” he said by text. “They love my game and made me feel like it’s home. [I could] come in, start and contribute on a big level and stage.”
iheart.com
Brown, Yale, Harvard & MIT Top U.S. News List
(Providence, RI) -- Brown University joins several New England academic institutions on the list of top colleges and universities as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. U.S. News released it's most recent list today. Brown tied with Vanderbilt University at number-13, one notch lower than Dartmouth. Yale, Harvard and MIT ranked in the top three while Princeton was rated the number-one university in the country.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10's Frank Carpano, Doug White inducted into Rhode Island Radio and TV Hall of Fame
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two names familiar to NBC 10 viewers were enshrined in the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Sports Team 10's Frank Carpano and the late Doug White are members of the class of 2022. The Hall of Fame celebrated with...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Brown Daily Herald
Fischer ’23: Brown must embrace contentious conversations to discourage a persistent culture of self-censorship
If you had to pick the most important component of a healthy relationship, what would it be? For me, the answer is clear: the ability to have honest and difficult conversations. Candid dialogue has the ability to sort right from wrong, to build trust and to encourage learning between partners.
ABC6.com
Rainfall causes flooding across Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday’s rainfall caused flooding across Southern New England. Ocean Road in Narragansett was flooded, causing cars to have to drive through multiple feet of water. As of noon the streets have been cleared and cars are able to drive normally. Fall River also saw...
Turnto10.com
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
ABC6.com
5 local Rhode Island races could be heading for a recount
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Board of Elections said they have received recount request for five races from last night’s primary election. Three of the races are for Providence City Council seats and the other two are for the Democratic primary for Senate District 29 in Warwick and House District 57 in Cumberland and a portions of Central Falls.
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The shark kept trying to get under the boat’
“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about ninety feet of water,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). So when his crew said, “let’s try catching another shark,” Vespe said, “easier said than done.”
Turnto10.com
Wayland Square community remembers local cobbler killed in motorcycle accident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A community is mourning after learning their beloved shopkeeper died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. North Kingstown police said 60-year-old Bruce Owensby, of Smithfield, was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Kingstown on Sunday. Owensby has owned Wayland Square Shoe Repairs on...
Analysis: McKee finishes on top as Foulkes surge comes too late
Ted Nesi takes a closer look at how Rhode Island's incumbent governor edged his top rival in the Democratic primary.
Brown Daily Herald
Incumbent McKee wins Democratic primary for governor, Smiley poised to become Providence's next mayor
This story is developing. Check back for updates. Incumbent Daniel McKee won the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island governor, the Associated Press projects, while Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor, per The Boston Globe. Since Smiley will not face an opponent in the general election, he is presumed to replace outgoing Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza.
Brown Daily Herald
Graduate students present findings on pulmonary fibrosis, Alzheimer’s disease
At the Providence Area Aging Research Forum this Tuesday, researchers presented two papers — one on pulmonary fibrosis and one on Alzheimer’s disease, which are the sixth and seventh biggest causes of death in the U.S. respectively. PAARF, hosted monthly by the Brown University Center on the Biology...
nrinow.news
Blaze destroys home on Joslin Road in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – A fire called in around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 heavily damaged a single-family home on Joslin Road, according to Harrisville Fire Chief Michael Gingell. No one was injured in the blaze, but the house, a 1.5 story log home situated on 16 acres and built in 1999, was left “uninhabitable,” according to the chief. The Red Cross was on the scene Monday evening at 630 Joslin Road and expected to help the family.
johnstonsunrise.net
Long fight over Johnston will
On Aug. 24, 1886, when Amos Williams Olney died of heart disease at his home on Plainfield Street in Johnston, the event ushered in a court battle that would go on for over a decade. Seventy-four-year-old Amos had written his last will and testament on April 26 of that year,...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Hospital will expand daily visiting hours
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will expand its daily vising hours. The Lifespan hospital announced its new visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hospital says it plans to keep a safe environment with the expansion. Restrictions have been put...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Brown Daily Herald
Brett Smiley poised to become next mayor of Providence
Democrat Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor Tuesday, defeating challengers Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune MA’19, The Boston Globe projects. No Republicans or Independents will appear on the ballot in November, meaning that Smiley’s ascension to the mayor’s office is all but guaranteed. By...
Brown Daily Herald
Brown researchers test ultrasound device for treating mood disorders
A team of University researchers is testing the use of noninvasive low-intensity ultrasound to treat mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Funded by the National Institutes of Health, this five year study at the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center is a first-in-human study, meaning that this treatment is being tested for the first time ever in a patient population.
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
