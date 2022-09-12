ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Four-star big man Michael Nwoko says Providence has ‘big plans for me’

Michael Nwoko, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound center from Prolific (CA) Prep, took an official visit to Providence this past weekend and likes what they have to offer. “They have big plans for me!,” he said by text. “They love my game and made me feel like it’s home. [I could] come in, start and contribute on a big level and stage.”
Brown, Yale, Harvard & MIT Top U.S. News List

(Providence, RI) -- Brown University joins several New England academic institutions on the list of top colleges and universities as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. U.S. News released it's most recent list today. Brown tied with Vanderbilt University at number-13, one notch lower than Dartmouth. Yale, Harvard and MIT ranked in the top three while Princeton was rated the number-one university in the country.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Rainfall causes flooding across Southern New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday’s rainfall caused flooding across Southern New England. Ocean Road in Narragansett was flooded, causing cars to have to drive through multiple feet of water. As of noon the streets have been cleared and cars are able to drive normally. Fall River also saw...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
5 local Rhode Island races could be heading for a recount

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Board of Elections said they have received recount request for five races from last night’s primary election. Three of the races are for Providence City Council seats and the other two are for the Democratic primary for Senate District 29 in Warwick and House District 57 in Cumberland and a portions of Central Falls.
PROVIDENCE, RI
‘The shark kept trying to get under the boat’

“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about ninety feet of water,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). So when his crew said, “let’s try catching another shark,” Vespe said, “easier said than done.”
WARWICK, RI
Incumbent McKee wins Democratic primary for governor, Smiley poised to become Providence's next mayor

This story is developing. Check back for updates. Incumbent Daniel McKee won the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island governor, the Associated Press projects, while Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor, per The Boston Globe. Since Smiley will not face an opponent in the general election, he is presumed to replace outgoing Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Blaze destroys home on Joslin Road in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE – A fire called in around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 heavily damaged a single-family home on Joslin Road, according to Harrisville Fire Chief Michael Gingell. No one was injured in the blaze, but the house, a 1.5 story log home situated on 16 acres and built in 1999, was left “uninhabitable,” according to the chief. The Red Cross was on the scene Monday evening at 630 Joslin Road and expected to help the family.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Long fight over Johnston will

On Aug. 24, 1886, when Amos Williams Olney died of heart disease at his home on Plainfield Street in Johnston, the event ushered in a court battle that would go on for over a decade. Seventy-four-year-old Amos had written his last will and testament on April 26 of that year,...
JOHNSTON, RI
Rhode Island Hospital will expand daily visiting hours

(WJAR) — Rhode Island Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will expand its daily vising hours. The Lifespan hospital announced its new visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hospital says it plans to keep a safe environment with the expansion. Restrictions have been put...
PROVIDENCE, RI
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Brett Smiley poised to become next mayor of Providence

Democrat Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor Tuesday, defeating challengers Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune MA’19, The Boston Globe projects. No Republicans or Independents will appear on the ballot in November, meaning that Smiley’s ascension to the mayor’s office is all but guaranteed. By...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown researchers test ultrasound device for treating mood disorders

A team of University researchers is testing the use of noninvasive low-intensity ultrasound to treat mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Funded by the National Institutes of Health, this five year study at the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center is a first-in-human study, meaning that this treatment is being tested for the first time ever in a patient population.
PROVIDENCE, RI

