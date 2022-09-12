Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q101online.com
Bridgewater Field Hockey earns first win in home opener
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team opened its 2022 home slate with a 3-1 win against Sweet Briar under the lights at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. THE BASICS. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Sweet Briar 1. Records: Bridgewater 1-3; Sweet Briar 1-4 HOW IT...
q101online.com
EMU Women’s Soccer falls at home to Mary Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s soccer team played host to Mary Washington Wednesday in a midweek matchup. It was the Eagles who picked up the win in Harrisonburg, using four first-half goals en route to a 7-0 win over the Royals. Records: EMU 0-4-1, 0-0-0 ODAC |...
q101online.com
Eagles’ Women’s Soccer blanks Greensboro, 2-0
GREENSBORO, N.C. – On Wednesday afternoon the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team picked up a 2-0 win over Greensboro. • Bridgewater applied pressure early with two corner kicks in a 20 second span in the third minute of the game. • Bridgewater added a flurry of shots around...
q101online.com
Royals’ Field Hockey wins at Hood, 2-0
FREDERICK, MD. – The EMU defense came to play Wednesday as the Royals picked up their third shutout of the season. Timely goals in the second and fourth quarter helped the Royals take down Hood College 2-0. Records: EMU 3-1, 0-0 ODAC | Hood 1-3, 0-0 MAC Commonwealth. Highlights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q101online.com
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles are set to open the season with an exhibition at Division I-foe High Point before opening their regular slate traveling to Marymount on Nov. 8. Bridgewater opens its home schedule...
q101online.com
EMU Volleyball falls at Randolph-Macon in ODAC opener
ASHLAND, Va. – EMU opened ODAC play on Tuesday, making the trip south to take on Randolph-Macon. The Royals battled in each set, but ultimately fell on the road 3-0 (19-25, 23-25, 22-25) to the Yellow Jackets. Records: EMU 1-5, 0-1 ODAC | Randolph-Macon 5-1, 1-0 ODAC. Highlights. Set...
q101online.com
Arnold’s goal gives JMU Men’s Soccer 1-0 victory at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – James Madison freshman Cameron Arnold broke a scoreless tie in the 73rd minute to lead the Dukes to a 1-0 victory over NC State in non-conference men’s soccer action on Tuesday night at Dail Soccer Field. The Dukes move to 2-3 on the season and...
q101online.com
JMU Men’s Golf starts fall season strong at VCU
RICHMOND, Va. – The James Madison men’s golf team opened up its 2022-23 campaign in strong fashion this week, taking home ninth place on Tuesday afternoon at the VCU Shootout, hosted on the par-72, 6,927-yard Tuckahoe Creek Course at the Country Club of Virginia. As a team, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
q101online.com
Home prices continue to rise
Home prices keep rising in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County despite slightly fewer home sales. Funkhouser Real Estate Group reports the median sales price this year in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is nearly 299-thousand dollars, which is 11 percent higher than it was at this time last year. The pace of...
q101online.com
Shopping cart killer appears in court
The grand jury will be the next stop for the so-called “shopping cart killer.”. All four charges, including two first-degree murder counts, against Anthony Eugene Robinson were certified to the grand jury during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Robinson is accused of murdering...
q101online.com
Winchester man off the hook
It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
q101online.com
Middletown woman charged with fleeing deputies
A Middletown woman is in trouble after fleeing from Shenandoah County authorities over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person parked along side of a driveway and inhaling something in the Mount Olive area. Deputies report as they approached the vehicle in question, Natasia James...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q101online.com
City council votes on townhouses
Harrisonburg City Council voted unanimously to approve a request to subdivide over three acres of land into townhomes in the 600 block of Pear Street. Director of Planning and Community Development Adam Fletcher explained to council that the plan is to preliminarily subdivide the property into 33 townhomes. Fletcher added...
q101online.com
Plane crash kills pilot
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Thursday night in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that shortly before 11:30, Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft...
q101online.com
Mt. Jackson man’s sentencing hearing delayed
A Mount Jackson man who was indicted on charges of entering homes and businesses with the intent to commit larceny will have to wait another three weeks to possibly find out his fate. Online records showed that a plea and sentencing hearing this week for Devin Dale Etter was continued...
Comments / 0