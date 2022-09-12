Read full article on original website
Emmys live red carpet 2022: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys. What you need to know: Emmy nominations 2022: Complete list of nomineesAfrican safaris, NFTs and more! Inside this year’s $70K swag bag for Emmy nomsKenan Thompson scores 2022 Emmy Awards hosting gigAriana DeBose, Selena Gomez among presenters at 2022 Emmy Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Emmys Latest | Stars begin arriving on the red carpet
The Latest on the Emmy Awards (all times local):3 p.m.“Severance” star Britt Lower is among the early arrivals at the Emmy Awards, wearing a glittery venetian beaded gown with matching elbow length gloves.“It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it,” she said.Stars are beginning to arrive in downtown Los Angeles on a sweltering afternoon. Temperatures are in the lower 80s but it’s unseasonably humid due to remnants of tropical storm that blew through over the weekend.Early arrivals included actor and...
Jennifer Coolidge dancing while the Emmys tried to play her off stage is the most instantly meme-worthy moment of the night
Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus."
Zendaya Thirsting Over Leonardo DiCaprio Resurfaces Following Emmys Joke About Her Being Too Old to Date Him Now
A joke about Leonardo DiCaprio directed at Zendaya during the 2022 Emmy Awards became one of the most discussed moments of the night Monday (Sept. 12). It began innocently enough when host Kenan Thompson shouted her out, saying, "Zendaya's here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya!" "Zendaya just turned 26 last week,"...
NME
Emmys host Kenan Thompson introduced Zendaya with a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends
Emmys host Kenan Thompson couldn’t stop himself from making a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends while introducing Zendaya at last night’s (September 12) awards ceremony. At the event, Zendaya picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria, marking the second time...
Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys
Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
What you didn't see at the Emmys: Will Smith stage warning, Zendaya photobombed by Henry Winkler
Not all the drama was onstage at Monday night's Emmy Awards. The off-camera action included Zendaya getting photo-bombed by the giggling "Barry" star.
Emmys 2022: Fans shocked by Norm Macdonald and Olivia Newton-John’s absence from In Memoriam segment
Fans were surprised by Olivia Newton-John and Norm Macdonald’s absence from the Emmys 2022’s In Memoriam segment.The Australian actor and singer, best known for her leading role as Sandy in Grease, died in August of this year from breast cancer. She was 73. While Newton-John was mostly a film actor, she appeared in a number of televison shows, including Australian singing series Kommotion, 1993’s drama series Snowy River: The McGregor Saga, and the one-season 2008 show Sordid Lives: The Series. Meanwhile, viewers were confused by Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald’s absence from the night’s tributes.However, the Saturday Night Live alum...
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
Zendaya makes Emmys history again
At 26 years old, Zendaya became the youngest to win two Emmys for acting when she snagged the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series Monday at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Zendaya's mom says she had to 'name drop' her daughter at Emmys after security stopped her from approaching the actor's table
Zendaya's mom Claire Stoermer said that she was almost stopped from reaching her daughter at the Emmys on Monday.
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor appear to mouth ‘you are beautiful’ to each other on Emmys red carpet
Sarah Paulson and her partner Holland Taylor have been praised as “couple goals” after fans noticed they appeared to be mouthing “you look beautiful” to each other on the red carpet at the 74th annual Emmy Awards.The American Horror Story star, 47, praised her longtime partner, 79, during a red carpet interview with E! ahead of the awards show.During the interview, Paulson, who is ânominated for an Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award, was asked how she would be celebrating her eighth time being nominated for an Emmy, with the actor revealing that...
Hannah Waddingham rocks bedazzled sneakers on Emmys 2022 red carpet
Ted Lasso would definitely approve of this look. Hannah Waddingham was ready to run a soccer field — or accept another award — as she revealed a pair of sparkly Dolce and Gabbana sneakers under a pink tulle gown by the Italian fashion brand on the Emmys 2022 red carpet. Joining E! red carpet host Loni Love — who also wore a crystal-embellished pair of slip-on sneakers on the red carpet — Waddingham showed off her strapless ballerina-style tulle dress with embellishments on the corset-style bust and revealed her shoe choice. “Do you know what the best thing about things like this is?” she asked,...
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy."
Zendaya Once Again Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Another win, another stat to add to the Emmy history books. On Monday night, “Euphoria” star Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second time at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, not only is she the youngest person to ever win in the category, having first won when she was 24, she is also the youngest woman to ever collect multiple lead acting Emmys for a continuing series, surpassing Mary Tyler Moore’s record set in 1966, when the comedy legend was 29. In Season 2 of the hit HBO drama, Zendaya embodies struggling high school teen...
Did ‘Stranger Things’ Win a 2022 Emmy? The 5 Wins You Didn’t See On NBC
The Emmy Awards are somewhat infamous for awarding statues to prestige TV series that few people watch, while the most popular shows go largely unrecognized. The 2022 Emmy Awards were no exception, with the most wins of the night going to HBO’s The White Lotus, while Stranger Things Season 4—arguably the show of the summer, if not the year—didn’t get to deliver a single speech on Monday night.
ComicBook
HBO Won as Many Emmys as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, and Apple Combined
The 2022 Emmy Awards are now over, and even though TV now comes in a wild variety of broadcast, cable, and streaming content, some things just don't change. HBO walked away from the 2022 Emmys with as many Emmys in hand as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, FX, and Apple TV+ did, combined. HBO won 36 Emmys this year (38 including Creative Arts Emmys given out previously), shared between HBO TV and HBO Max streaming.
