Los Angeles, CA

Page Six

Emmys live red carpet 2022: See all the celebrity outfits

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys. What you need to know: Emmy nominations 2022: Complete list of nomineesAfrican safaris, NFTs and more! Inside this year’s $70K swag bag for Emmy nomsKenan Thompson scores 2022 Emmy Awards hosting gigAriana DeBose, Selena Gomez among presenters at 2022 Emmy Awards
Page Six

Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022

This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
People

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
The Independent

Emmys Latest | Stars begin arriving on the red carpet

The Latest on the Emmy Awards (all times local):3 p.m.“Severance” star Britt Lower is among the early arrivals at the Emmy Awards, wearing a glittery venetian beaded gown with matching elbow length gloves.“It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it,” she said.Stars are beginning to arrive in downtown Los Angeles on a sweltering afternoon. Temperatures are in the lower 80s but it’s unseasonably humid due to remnants of tropical storm that blew through over the weekend.Early arrivals included actor and...
The Independent

Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys

Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
The Independent

Emmys 2022: Fans shocked by Norm Macdonald and Olivia Newton-John’s absence from In Memoriam segment

Fans were surprised by Olivia Newton-John and Norm Macdonald’s absence from the Emmys 2022’s In Memoriam segment.The Australian actor and singer, best known for her leading role as Sandy in Grease, died in August of this year from breast cancer. She was 73. While Newton-John was mostly a film actor, she appeared in a number of televison shows, including Australian singing series Kommotion, 1993’s drama series Snowy River: The McGregor Saga, and the one-season 2008 show Sordid Lives: The Series. Meanwhile, viewers were confused by Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald’s absence from the night’s tributes.However, the Saturday Night Live alum...
CNN

Zendaya makes Emmys history again

At 26 years old, Zendaya became the youngest to win two Emmys for acting when she snagged the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series Monday at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The Independent

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor appear to mouth ‘you are beautiful’ to each other on Emmys red carpet

Sarah Paulson and her partner Holland Taylor have been praised as “couple goals” after fans noticed they appeared to be mouthing “you look beautiful” to each other on the red carpet at the 74th annual Emmy Awards.The American Horror Story star, 47, praised her longtime partner, 79, during a red carpet interview with E! ahead of the awards show.During the interview, Paulson, who is ânominated for an Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award, was asked how she would be celebrating her eighth time being nominated for an Emmy, with the actor revealing that...
Page Six

Hannah Waddingham rocks bedazzled sneakers on Emmys 2022 red carpet

Ted Lasso would definitely approve of this look. Hannah Waddingham was ready to run a soccer field — or accept another award — as she revealed a pair of sparkly Dolce and Gabbana sneakers under a pink tulle gown by the Italian fashion brand on the Emmys 2022 red carpet. Joining E! red carpet host Loni Love — who also wore a crystal-embellished pair of slip-on sneakers on the red carpet — Waddingham showed off her strapless ballerina-style tulle dress with embellishments on the corset-style bust and revealed her shoe choice. “Do you know what the best thing about things like this is?” she asked,...
IndieWire

Zendaya Once Again Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Another win, another stat to add to the Emmy history books. On Monday night, “Euphoria” star Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second time at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, not only is she the youngest person to ever win in the category, having first won when she was 24, she is also the youngest woman to ever collect multiple lead acting Emmys for a continuing series, surpassing Mary Tyler Moore’s record set in 1966, when the comedy legend was 29. In Season 2 of the hit HBO drama, Zendaya embodies struggling high school teen...
Decider.com

Did ‘Stranger Things’ Win a 2022 Emmy? The 5 Wins You Didn’t See On NBC

The Emmy Awards are somewhat infamous for awarding statues to prestige TV series that few people watch, while the most popular shows go largely unrecognized. The 2022 Emmy Awards were no exception, with the most wins of the night going to HBO’s The White Lotus, while Stranger Things Season 4—arguably the show of the summer, if not the year—didn’t get to deliver a single speech on Monday night.
ComicBook

HBO Won as Many Emmys as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, and Apple Combined

The 2022 Emmy Awards are now over, and even though TV now comes in a wild variety of broadcast, cable, and streaming content, some things just don't change. HBO walked away from the 2022 Emmys with as many Emmys in hand as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, FX, and Apple TV+ did, combined. HBO won 36 Emmys this year (38 including Creative Arts Emmys given out previously), shared between HBO TV and HBO Max streaming.
