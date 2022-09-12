Regardless of the previous result – which in Florida's case was a mistake-laden 26-16 loss to No. 9-ranked Kentucky – Billy Napier appears keen on showing respect for his peers in the college football world. In Monday's press conference, as the Gators commenced the week of preparation leading up to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. kick-off against South Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the 43-year-old Napier praised USF head coach Jeff Scott, in addition to his father, Brad Scott, saying the father-and-son tandem were of outstanding character and filled with coaching prowess.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO