In their words: Napier, Florida players express respect for USF
Regardless of the previous result – which in Florida's case was a mistake-laden 26-16 loss to No. 9-ranked Kentucky – Billy Napier appears keen on showing respect for his peers in the college football world. In Monday's press conference, as the Gators commenced the week of preparation leading up to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. kick-off against South Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the 43-year-old Napier praised USF head coach Jeff Scott, in addition to his father, Brad Scott, saying the father-and-son tandem were of outstanding character and filled with coaching prowess.
Louisville set to host around 30 visitors for Florida State game
The University of Louisville football staff is hosting around 30 visitors on Friday night when the Cardinals host Florida State in Cardinal Stadium in the home opener. U of L doesn't have a huge list like many games in the past because it's a Friday night game and many prospects are also playing the same night.
