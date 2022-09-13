ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

CBS4 Exclusive: Boy, 12, speaks out after being shot at NW Miami-Dade bus stop

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02A730_0hsV5ish00

Boy, 12, speaks out after being shot at NW Miami-Dade bus stop 03:05

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE - A 12-year-old boy is speaking out for the first time after he says a teenager shot him at a school bus stop last Thursday morning after demanding his cell phone.

The 6th grader said he was waiting for a bus to take him to Madison Middle School when the incident happened.

In an exclusive interview with CBS4's Peter D'Oench, the victim, Josue Camuse said he had a message for the shooter, "I'd like to say it is not a good idea to shoot kids with guns. I think it is stupid to rob some kid for his phone."

Camuse said, "When I was in the ambulance and falling asleep, I tried my hardest not to fall asleep because I thought I was going to die if I fell asleep."

"Me and my friend were waiting for a bus and then this guy comes up to us and asked me for my phone. I had a regular phone, but my friend, he had an iPhone. So, he went for my friend. The gun wasn't loaded so he loaded it and said give me your phone and if you don't I will do you for real. And then my friend kind of backed up so he went in front and he took out his gun and backed up and then he shot us."

Camuse showed CBS4 his cell phone and described his injuries.

"I am good," he said, "but the bullet is still in my leg. I can feel it move sometimes." He said the bullet struck his upper left thigh.

Camuse needs a crutch in order to walk. His left hand also has a bandage over it.

"I got hit right here and it came out right here and my arm was like this where the bullet came through here. The 2nd bullet missed me. The shot broke this bone here in my hand. It only hurts at night. My pinkie hurts. I am upset about what happened because I can't use my left arm. I can only use the other one."

Camuse said he may need some surgery for his left hand and he is not sure when he'll be able to return to school.

D'Oench spoke with Camuse with his mother present at their home on Monday.

Camuse had been rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center last Thursday morning after Miami-Dade police said both Camuse and 12-year-old Angel Campos were shot just before 8 a.m. at the bus stop at N.W. 10th Ave. and 109th St.

A 16-year-old suspect, police said was armed with two handguns and a rifle, was apprehended nearby and is now being held in secure detention pending a hearing on September 29th.

He faces 7 charges including attempted felony murder with a weapon which can carry a life sentence upon conviction and the suspect could be charged as an adult. That decision with be made by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office.

The suspect's mother told a judge at a juvenile justice court hearing on Zoom on Friday that her son did not deserve to be charged as an adult.

She twice said her son was "incompetent" and she said she had begged the courts and a judge for help for her son, but was not able to get him into any program that would help him.

Angel Campos left Jackson Memorial Hospital late Friday afternoon and returned home.

His mother told D'Oench that her son did not want to speak about the shooting.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Miami

Search on for man accused of shooting at fire rescue truck in Lauderhill

MIAMI - Lauderhill police are looking for the person they say shot at a fire rescue truck on Friday afternoon. Authorities said it happened while the truck was traveling eastbound on the 3100 block of NW 19th St.Police said a man was seen shooting at the truck. Fortunately, no one inside the truck was injured, but the truck was damaged. Police searched the area, but could not find the shooter.Authorities continue to investigate.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

5 People Hospitalized After Shooting in North Miami Neighborhood

Police are investigating a late night shooting Wednesday in North Miami that sent five people to the hospital. North Miami Police officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 131st Street and 9th Avenue, where they found five people with injuries to their lower extremities. None of the injuries were considered...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court

MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
City
Madison, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Car Collides With Miami-Dade School Bus

A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a school bus in southwest Miami-Dade. City of Miami Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Southwest 37th Avenue. A white Mercedes Benz collided with a school bus that had no children in it at the time.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bus Stop#Police#Violent Crime#Madison Middle School
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash in Coconut Creek has left one person dead and has sent another to the hospital. Coconut Creek Police and Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
CBS Miami

Two-county police pursuit ends in bailout, one arrest in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A two-county high-speed pursuit through South Florida streets and highways ended Thursday afternoon with a bailout and an arrest in western Broward County.Florida Highway Patrol cruisers had been in pursuit of a reported stolen white Honda Civic when the driver pulled into a Lauderhill apartment complex. Three people were then seen getting out of the car and running away from police at Lauderhill Point apartments in the 3100 block of NW 19th Street. Police set up a perimeter and arrested the driver. He was later transported to TGK. Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade police located the Honda traveling north on the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Police Investigation Underway in North Miami Neighborhood

A police investigation is underway Thursday morning in a North Miami neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 131st Avenue and 10th Street, where a heavy police presence was in the area around 4 a.m. The neighborhood was closed by police for hours with witnesses saying they heard between...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

'Person of interest' identified in robbery at North Lauderdale supermarket

FORT LAUDERDALE - A person of interest has been identified in a North Lauderdale strong-arm robbery investigation.The robbery happened Tuesday, August 23rd, just after 4 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured a man punching a woman and stealing her necklace as she walked into a grocery store in the 800 block of W McNab Road.Broward Sheriff's investigators said security video also showed the man in a light-colored Nissan when it drove into the parking lot. They said he then got out of the car and attacked the woman who was walking into the store with her three children.Detectives later found the...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

BSO wants help tracking driver in deadly hit-and-run in Pompano Beach

MIAMI – Broward Sheriff deputies are asking for your help to track down the driver who struck a pedestrian in Pompano Beach and left them to die.It happened last week, around 6:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of W. Atlantic Blvd.Investigators believe the car pictured here is similar to the one the suspect was driving.It's a dark-colored Honda Accord with damage to the driver-side front bumper, headlight, fender, and hood. And it's a missing driver's side mirror. The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
84K+
Followers
20K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy