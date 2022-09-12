Locals know that when we mention simply “red” or “green,” we’re talking chile. Some years ago, the state agriculture department set out to do promotions pushing the sale of our pungent green pods at harvest time to selected supermarket chains. They succeeded beyond all expectations, creating near-hysteria for “Hatch green chile” nationwide. It’s all well and good that New Mexican chile of any kind has become a hot topic of conversation around the country. I think, though, that our red — the more mature version of the pods, coming into season in September — needs a little more love. Here are some of my Santa Fe favorites. Tell me about yours.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO