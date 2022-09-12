Read full article on original website
Rio Rancho woman celebrates her 101st birthday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a […]
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Bell Ringers Thank You Breakfast
Self Help, Inc. Executive Director Diane Smogor addresses those gathered this morning at a breakfast at the Betty Ehart Senior Center hosted by Self Help to thank the 2021 Volunteers of the Self Help/Salvation Army Bell-Ringer program. Funds raised through this annual event support hundreds of Los Alamos residents along their journey to self-sufficiency. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Seventy Years Of Adventure With The Mountaineers
John Sarracino, Mark Felthauser, and other club members on a Blanca-Little Bear traverse trip led by Don Liska, July 1978. Photo by Bob Cowan. This weekend, the Mountaineers are celebrating their 70th anniversary. Throughout the decades, Los Alamos Mountaineers have been important to many in Los Alamos and beyond. The...
Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
ladailypost.com
LAPS Foundation: LAHS Alum Shares Santa Fe Opera Experience With Technical Theater Classes
LAHS alum Paul Horpedahl and Smith Auditorium Manager Ryan Daly during a recent presentation for technical theater classes at LAHS. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. The Technical Theater classes at Los Alamos High School (LAHS) were recently visited by Paul Horpedahl, former director of production and facilities at The Santa Fe Opera. He is seen here sharing images of productions from their past seasons. Horpedahl graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1975.
PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
Metal beam narrowly misses Albuquerque driver after crashing through windshield
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As he was driving southbound on I-25, a metal beam impaled Fernando Garcia’s windshield just missing him by a few inches.“What the f*** bro. I almost f****** died. look at that s*** man,” said Garcia. After seeing the car in front of him swerve trying to avoid the beam, Garcia says he […]
Daily Lobo
Students of color denied entry at Turning Point event at UNM
Multiple students of color were denied entry at the Turning Point USA-sponsored “Talking With Tomi” event at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building’s Ballroom B on Thursday, Sept. 15. Students who were denied entry did have tickets but were turned away by Turning Point staff, according to Tyler Jacobs, one of the UNM students who was denied. Multiple witnesses at the event reported seeing students being denied entry.
“He was perfect”: New Mexico family remembers fallen hero after deadly crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “He was perfect. A perfect example of how somebody should be.” Those who knew 26-year-old Christopher Legits say he will be remembered for his contagious laugh, big smile, and kind heart. “He was the perfect person. If anybody wants to be the perfect individual they need to look at Chris and look at […]
ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Congregations Join Colores United Donation Drive To Support Asylum Seekers
… Donation boxes are available outside Unitarian Church and United Church, Pajarito Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Los Alamos Jewish Center also will collect donations among their congregations. National news sources are full of stories of busloads of asylum seekers arriving in New York,...
ladailypost.com
Christian Church In Los Alamos Hosts Aloha Sunday
Christian Church of Los Alamos hosts annual ‘Aloha Sunday’ Worship Service and luncheon Sunday. Courtesy/CCLA. The Christian Church of Los Alamos is hosting its annual “Aloha Sunday” Worship Service and luncheon. “Aloha Sunday” is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. “Hula Mai Ka Lani” (a Hula...
ladailypost.com
SFCC Library, Santa Fe Children’s Museum And SFCC’s Kids Campus Present Storytime Sept. 21
SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College’s Library in partnership with Santa Fe Children’s Museum and SFCC’s Kids Campus to present Storytime for children from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the SFCC Library, 6401 Richards Ave. During this event, which is concurrent with the SFCC Open House, the public is welcome to drop in anytime. Children will be able to take home complimentary STEAM kits.
ladailypost.com
Halloweekend: Pumpkin Glow & Fireworks Show Oct. 29!
This free event Oct. 29 begins at 4 p.m. at Overlook Park with music, vendors, games, food. At 6 p.m., walk through the creepy, creative display of pumpkins glowing in the night. At 8:30 p.m. watch the Kiwanis fireworks show. Courtesy/LAC. COUNTY News:. Los Alamos County Community Services Department and...
Fallout continues after protest at UNM over Tomi Lahren appearance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fallout continues after a protest at the University of New Mexico over the appearance of a conservative political commentator. Protesters tried to push their way into the SUN Ballroom, while UNM Police tried to keep them out. The scene is getting national attention Friday. Protesters claim their right to free speech was trampled on […]
santafe.com
Heating It Up | An Ode to Red (Chile)
Locals know that when we mention simply “red” or “green,” we’re talking chile. Some years ago, the state agriculture department set out to do promotions pushing the sale of our pungent green pods at harvest time to selected supermarket chains. They succeeded beyond all expectations, creating near-hysteria for “Hatch green chile” nationwide. It’s all well and good that New Mexican chile of any kind has become a hot topic of conversation around the country. I think, though, that our red — the more mature version of the pods, coming into season in September — needs a little more love. Here are some of my Santa Fe favorites. Tell me about yours.
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
visitalbuquerque.org
Spend the Day at the New Mexico State Fair
For many New Mexicans, visiting the New Mexico State Fair at EXPO New Mexico, in the heart of Albuquerque, is a fall tradition. Cute and cuddly animals, distinctive fair food and thrilling rides all make for a fun day at the fair. I recently went to have some fun myself. Here’s a recap of everything I got to experience.
Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
