LEXINGTON, Ky. – (Wire Reports) In its SEC opening match, No. 15 Ole Miss (7-0-2) grabbed its first conference win of the season in a 2-1 victory on the road at Kentucky (7-2-0). The Rebels came out hot, scoring both goals in the first half, while holding the Wildcats scoreless in the second. The Rebels wasted little time to take a lead over the Wildcats, with Ashley Orkus capitalizing off a free kick opportunity. Orkus booted the ball into the net from midfield, with Wildcats' keeper catching a tip of it; however, the ball fell behind her for the first score of the game.

OXFORD, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO