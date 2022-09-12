ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

247Sports

How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU vs Eastern Michigan

Open: ASU -20 Current line: ASU -20.5. LAST GAME VS. EASTERN MICHIGAN: First ever meeting between ASU and Eastern Michigan. WR (X): Andre Johnson, Bryan Thompson OR Zeek Freeman. WR (H): Giovanni Sanders, Cam Johnson. RT: Des Holmes, Isaia Glass, Thomas Le Boucher. Defense. NT: TJ Pesefea, Nesta Jade Silvera,...
YPSILANTI, MI
247Sports

247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame 5-star QB commit CJ Carr

MONROE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight in Monroe, Mich., as Saline (Mich.) high school (3-0), led by five-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr, hit the road to take on Monroe high school (2-1). The 6-3, 195-pounder is looking to keep things rolling and remain undefeated on the season.
MONROE, MI
247Sports

UConn lands four-star Seattle native Jaylin Stewart

Garfield High School and Seattle Rotary’s Jaylin Stewart, No. 79 in the Top247, has committed to Connecticut. The decision comes less than a week after the Seattle native traveled across the country to take his first official visit to UConn’s campus. A highly skilled combo-forward with the positional...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M

Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oregonian

Pac-12 college football picks: Huge game for Washington Huskies, another test for Oregon Ducks, opportunity for Cal Bears

Over four quarters Saturday evening, the Washington Huskies have a chance to erase three years of wasted time. Handle 11th-ranked Michigan State, and the Huskies will return to a level of relevance they haven’t experienced since before the pandemic — to a level that more closely aligns with their history, that looks nothing like the flailing, foundering program we saw last year.
SEATTLE, WA
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Seattle During and After the Civil War

During the American Civil War of 1861-1865 the struggling outpost of Seattle in Washington Territory anxiously watched and waited as to how the war’s outcome would affect not only national issues but how it would affect federal influence in the Pacific Northwest. In the years just prior to outbreak of the war, Seattle had tried to get the federal government to help with expansion of roads and railroads, but the start of the war put everything on hold.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed

Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
SKYKOMISH, WA
nypressnews.com

Slog AM: Not Guilty Verdict in Downtown Shooting, Trump Goes Full Mobster, and Trumpy Governors Use Migrants as Props

Jury issues not guilty verdict in downtown shooting: Yesterday, jurors found Marquise Tolliver not guilty of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault that resulted from a shooting on 3rd and Pine in 2020. Although all the shots fired that struck bystanders came from the guns of Tolliver and his co-defendants, Tolliver’s attorneys convinced the jury that he acted in self defense when a rival gang member initiated the hostile confrontation. Tolliver’s co-defendant will stand trial for the same charges on November 7.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle’s $800K grant to the mayor’s old social club ‘not a good look’| Op-Ed

A report from The Seattle Times came out Wednesday, detailing how the city of Seattle is giving $781,827 to a social club of which Mayor Bruce Harrell was previously the chair. This has sparked discussions about the move as a conflict of interest versus the funding being an important step to protect a culturally important location in the community.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex

When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.

