Washington Huskies hosting massive recruiting weekend, led by Ford Sports Performance's loaded roster
The Washington Huskies football program has had a well-documented recent history of struggling with in-state recruiting. But things may be changing, and this weekend could provide evidence of a major turnaround. Washington is set to host a massive recruiting weekend, led by more than two dozen ...
How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU vs Eastern Michigan
Open: ASU -20 Current line: ASU -20.5. LAST GAME VS. EASTERN MICHIGAN: First ever meeting between ASU and Eastern Michigan. WR (X): Andre Johnson, Bryan Thompson OR Zeek Freeman. WR (H): Giovanni Sanders, Cam Johnson. RT: Des Holmes, Isaia Glass, Thomas Le Boucher. Defense. NT: TJ Pesefea, Nesta Jade Silvera,...
247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame 5-star QB commit CJ Carr
MONROE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight in Monroe, Mich., as Saline (Mich.) high school (3-0), led by five-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr, hit the road to take on Monroe high school (2-1). The 6-3, 195-pounder is looking to keep things rolling and remain undefeated on the season.
UConn lands four-star Seattle native Jaylin Stewart
Garfield High School and Seattle Rotary’s Jaylin Stewart, No. 79 in the Top247, has committed to Connecticut. The decision comes less than a week after the Seattle native traveled across the country to take his first official visit to UConn’s campus. A highly skilled combo-forward with the positional...
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
Pac-12 college football picks: Huge game for Washington Huskies, another test for Oregon Ducks, opportunity for Cal Bears
Over four quarters Saturday evening, the Washington Huskies have a chance to erase three years of wasted time. Handle 11th-ranked Michigan State, and the Huskies will return to a level of relevance they haven’t experienced since before the pandemic — to a level that more closely aligns with their history, that looks nothing like the flailing, foundering program we saw last year.
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
Seattle During and After the Civil War
During the American Civil War of 1861-1865 the struggling outpost of Seattle in Washington Territory anxiously watched and waited as to how the war’s outcome would affect not only national issues but how it would affect federal influence in the Pacific Northwest. In the years just prior to outbreak of the war, Seattle had tried to get the federal government to help with expansion of roads and railroads, but the start of the war put everything on hold.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
2 Michigan schools rank in the top 100 colleges in nation
MICHIGAN, USA — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of colleges and universities in the country and this year two Michigan schools are honored in the top 100. As in years past, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University received high scores from the...
Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
Washington Universities Named Among The Best Colleges In America
U.S. News & Report ranked the top American universities for 2022-2023.
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed
Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
Washington City Among The Best In The U.S. For Buying A House
WalletHub ranked the cities with the best real estate markets.
Slog AM: Not Guilty Verdict in Downtown Shooting, Trump Goes Full Mobster, and Trumpy Governors Use Migrants as Props
Jury issues not guilty verdict in downtown shooting: Yesterday, jurors found Marquise Tolliver not guilty of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault that resulted from a shooting on 3rd and Pine in 2020. Although all the shots fired that struck bystanders came from the guns of Tolliver and his co-defendants, Tolliver’s attorneys convinced the jury that he acted in self defense when a rival gang member initiated the hostile confrontation. Tolliver’s co-defendant will stand trial for the same charges on November 7.
Seattle’s $800K grant to the mayor’s old social club ‘not a good look’| Op-Ed
A report from The Seattle Times came out Wednesday, detailing how the city of Seattle is giving $781,827 to a social club of which Mayor Bruce Harrell was previously the chair. This has sparked discussions about the move as a conflict of interest versus the funding being an important step to protect a culturally important location in the community.
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Seattle
The Emerald City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex
When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
