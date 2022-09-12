Girls Varsity Volleyball came out flat and got beat by Washburn Rural in straught sets. The cougars used a strong offensive attack to rebound in the second match to beat the home team Blue Valley West. The cougars tallied 43 kills, led by senior Elinor Engel. The team heads to Olathe Northwest on Thursday for a big league match-up.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO