California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday, Sept. 15 against the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles northeast of San Francisco...
Lessons learned from 2020 helped Oregon avoid another fire disaster
The Oregon wildfire season in 2020 destroyed more than 4,000 homes and tore through 1.1 million acres. Nine people died. Most of the devastation occurred over a 72-hour period of a horrific Labor Day weekend. Fires spread rapidly, fueled by wind and dry weather, with many residents fleeing the flames with little advance notice.
2 from Oregon dead in southeast Idaho small plane crash
PRESTON, Idaho. (AP) — Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
Tribe, county, reach $5M settlement deal over sewage spills
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s most populous county is set to pay more than $5 million to settle a threatened lawsuit from the Suquamish Tribe over sewage spills that have overflowed from King County treatment plants into Puget Sound. In 2020, the tribe filed an intent to sue...
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Thursday, Sept. 15 announced plans to develop floating platforms in the deep ocean for wind towers that could power millions of homes and vastly expand offshore wind in the United States. The plan would target sites in the Pacific Ocean off the California and...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown asks president to declare federal wildfire emergency for the state
Gov. Kate Brown has asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal emergency in Oregon due to extreme wildfire risks. It would make Oregon the first state to receive a presidential emergency declaration for wildfires. Brown sent a letter requesting the federal aid to Biden on Sept. 9, as state...
Oregon confirms new wolves in northern Cascade Mountains
PORTLAND — Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday, Sept. 13 they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with...
Ex-Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
RENO, Nev. — A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being held Thursday, Sept....
Employees at timber company Weyerhaeuser strike over wages
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Employees who work for timber company Weyerhaeuser in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said employees walked off the job Tuesday, KOIN 6 News reported.
Monkeypox cases declining in WA, outbreak trajectory unclear
SEATTLE (AP) — Monkeypox cases are decreasing in Washington state, likely because of a combination of factors including behavioral change and the vaccination of high-risk communities, health officials said. The drop in infections statewide is directly linked to the drop in cases in King County, which includes Seattle, The...
Cops: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive in Oregon after crime spree
Police in Oregon are searching for man wanted in a violent crime spree that has now stretched across four states. The Oregon State Police said a man wanted for “multiple violent felonies” in Salt Lake City and Elko, Nevada had entered the state via Highway 140.
Rediscovering Oregon’s lost Skyline Trail
Bob Koscik gets onto his hands and knees and crawls under a fallen tree. He turns and watches as his daughter, Eva Berk, scrambles onto a log and then leaps down onto the back of another downed log. “This is what we call the dance of the Skyline,” Bob jokes.
Candidate spent $900k on signatures to get on Oregon ballot
PORTLAND — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that late Monday, Sept. 12, Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000.
Rent hikes capped at 14.6% for most Oregonians next year, the highest since limits passed
In a state with one of the most challenging housing crunches in the country, Oregon renters could face the highest possible maximum increase since the Legislature enacted limits on rent hikes three years ago. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, landlords in Oregon may legally increase rents by up to 14.6%. This...
Armed, dangerous suspect now in custody
The Oregon State Police reported Thursday, Sept. 15 that an armed and dangerous suspect had been caught. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, OSP sent out notices informing the community that a man on a crime spree that spanned four states was armed, dangerous and being sought.
Friends of Crater Lake schedule annual meeting for Oct. 1
The Friends of Crater Lake National Park annual meeting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Rim Village Community House. People are urged to arrive early so they can connect with other Friends and enjoy light refreshments.
A request for millions as state lawmakers consider major overhaul of public defense system
Oregon lawmakers are considering a major overhaul of the state’s beleaguered public defense system. Ideas have emerged in discussions in a work group that’s been meeting monthly since April to discuss options for replacing the current system. Members include former legislators, public defenders, representatives of Gov. Kate Brown’s office and members of the state Judicial Department.
