ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinco Ranch, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
CROSBY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
County
Fort Bend County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Beaumont, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Cinco Ranch, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Lifestyle
City
La Porte, TX
Explore Houston

What are pros and cons of living in Houston?

The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Fight leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON — A fight at Heights High School on Tuesday led to a scare at the north Houston campus, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Strolling#George Bush Park#Bayou City Gator Savers#Gator Country
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School

Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where Houston families can watch movies for FREE this fall 🎃

Discovery Green released the fall season schedule for its annual Screen on the Green series. This season’s lineup included the family-friendly movies “Wizard of Oz,” “Selena,” “Monster House,” and “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”. Scroll below for dates and details. 👠 “Wizard...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KHOU

Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side

HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston optometrist office robbed, search underway for suspects

HOUSTON - The search is underway for two men who robbed an optometrist office. It happened on Beechnut, near the West Loop. Police say one of the suspects stayed at the door, while the other approached the counter with a gun and demanded money. The employees complied and handed him...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Vehicle Stolen By Homicide Suspects Found In Houston

Houston police say a stolen vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide in Montgomery County was found this morning. Authorities said officers discovered a gold Chevy S-U-V that had been stolen by two homicide suspects on Monday. Three people were reportedly inside the vehicle when officers approached it, including one that allegedly tried to destroy narcotics. All three are in custody, but it is unknown if they are connected to the homicide.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy