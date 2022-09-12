Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Related
Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
North Richland Hills resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Editor's Note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 related to Mega Millions. A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s, Texas Lottery officials announced Thursday.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What are pros and cons of living in Houston?
The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a man was driving a Hyundai eastbound on Interstate 10 near Dairy Ashford when he crashed into [..]
WFAA
Fight leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A fight at Heights High School on Tuesday led to a scare at the north Houston campus, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.
WFAA
Texas parole board decides not to recommend posthumous pardon for George Floyd in 2004 conviction
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced Thursday it will not recommend a posthumous pardon for George Floyd's 2004 conviction. The board had recommended a pardon for Floyd last year in October but withdrew its recommendation in December, citing "procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules."
IN THIS ARTICLE
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
Click2Houston.com
Where Houston families can watch movies for FREE this fall 🎃
Discovery Green released the fall season schedule for its annual Screen on the Green series. This season’s lineup included the family-friendly movies “Wizard of Oz,” “Selena,” “Monster House,” and “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”. Scroll below for dates and details. 👠 “Wizard...
WFAA
FULL INTERVIEW: Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw on failed Uvalde shooting response
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has been the face of the department, working to provide answers to the Uvalde community in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting on May 24, which resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.
9 unique fall festivals near Houston that are worth the drive
From shrimp to books to farm animals, these fall fests are an easy road trip away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after robbing elderly man gunpoint at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says
Authorities with the Houston Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for robbing an elderly man at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston. According to HPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 28, 2022, at around 4 p.m. outside of a bank in the 10000 block of Almeda Genoa Road.
Houston Heights High School: Active shooter hoax revealed through new audio
HOUSTON — Students will return to Heights High School today after a scary situation Tuesday. Authorities from Harris County Precinct 1 and the Houston Police Department flooded campus with their response to reports of an active shooter, but it was all a hoax. Now emergency dispatch audio from Precinct...
fox26houston.com
Houston optometrist office robbed, search underway for suspects
HOUSTON - The search is underway for two men who robbed an optometrist office. It happened on Beechnut, near the West Loop. Police say one of the suspects stayed at the door, while the other approached the counter with a gun and demanded money. The employees complied and handed him...
mocomotive.com
Vehicle Stolen By Homicide Suspects Found In Houston
Houston police say a stolen vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide in Montgomery County was found this morning. Authorities said officers discovered a gold Chevy S-U-V that had been stolen by two homicide suspects on Monday. Three people were reportedly inside the vehicle when officers approached it, including one that allegedly tried to destroy narcotics. All three are in custody, but it is unknown if they are connected to the homicide.
Click2Houston.com
$30K reward offered to identify suspect in deadly shooting outside south Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An increased reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that will identify the suspected involved in the deadly shooting of a man in June, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim, identified as Terrance Lewis, 20, was fatally shot at an apartment complex...
HPD: Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters, starting Tuesday
HOUSTON — If you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters around Houston, police say don’t be alarmed. According to Houston police, they’re working with the Department of Defense and other federal law enforcement agencies on training exercises beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, September 23. The...
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Comments / 0