Deported: A Family Divided is the second installation of an exhibition that chronicles the life of the Bautista family as they navigate the deportation policies and their impact on the family. This photo exhibit, by award-winning visual journalist Rachel Woolf, will be a stop on the campus-wide Art Crawl on Thursday, October 6, and will be on display until November 30 in the Central Reading Room of the Melville Library. As part of the Hispanic Heritage Month events, on Wednesday, October 19, at 4:00 PM, University Libraries will host a panel discussion with the photographer, scholars, activists, and advocates for perspectives on deportation’s multifaceted impacts on Long Island, its residents, and beyond.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO