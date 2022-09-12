Read full article on original website
stonybrook.edu
Stony Brook Brings Summer Robotics Curriculum to Urban League Youth Program
To encourage the exploration of STEM-based careers, the Manufacturing and Technology Research Consortium (MTRC) at Stony Brook University partnered with technology company Mechanismic Inc. to bring the Design, Innovation and Robotics Summer Program to the Urban League of Long Island’s summer youth program. Thirteen students participated in the camp, which took place August 8-19 at Stony Brook’s Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT).
stonybrook.edu
Celebrate Ombuds Month at Stony Brook with Information Sessions Across Campuses
The Ombuds Office at Stony Brook University is celebrating Ombuds Month throughout October with information sessions across all SBU campuses. Ombuds Day is Thursday, October 13; it was launched in 2018 by the American Bar Association (ABA) Dispute Resolution Section, and is part of a month-long recognition of conflict resolution professions.
stonybrook.edu
Stony Brook’s Reality Deck Offers High Schoolers a Glimpse of the Future
Arie Kaufman describes the Reality Deck located in the Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT) at Stony Brook as a dream he carried for a decade before finally getting the funding to build it. Ten years after its completion in 2012, the immersive display, the largest of its kind in the world, is serving as a valuable virtual reality training ground for high school students and a feeder for Stony Brook’s computer science undergraduate program.
stonybrook.edu
Welcome to our new Dean, Karim Boughida
The entire staff at the University Libraries extend a warm welcome to our new Dean, Karim Boughida. We are delighted that Boughida has joined the SBU family as the next leader of the Libraries. The following text are taken from the Provost’s announcement…. “Karim is a visionary thinker who...
stonybrook.edu
Wang Center to Host US-EU Conference on Endogenous DNA Damage and Repair
The conference will explore the sources of endogenous DNA damage and the many cellular mechanisms that cope with it. These mechanisms also underlie the proper development and function of the adaptive immune system, and they influence the aging process. The scientific program includes an international group of outstanding invited speakers, including Nobel Prize winner Tomas Lindahl of Cancer Research UK, who did pioneering work in this field.
stonybrook.edu
Deported: A Family Divided Exhibit and Panel Discussion
Deported: A Family Divided is the second installation of an exhibition that chronicles the life of the Bautista family as they navigate the deportation policies and their impact on the family. This photo exhibit, by award-winning visual journalist Rachel Woolf, will be a stop on the campus-wide Art Crawl on Thursday, October 6, and will be on display until November 30 in the Central Reading Room of the Melville Library. As part of the Hispanic Heritage Month events, on Wednesday, October 19, at 4:00 PM, University Libraries will host a panel discussion with the photographer, scholars, activists, and advocates for perspectives on deportation’s multifaceted impacts on Long Island, its residents, and beyond.
stonybrook.edu
Culper Spy Day 2022 Re-Cap
More than 1,300 visitors attended Culper Spy Day activities on Saturday, September 10 in Setauket, NY. Special Collections, SBU Libraries was on site at the headquarters of Three Village Historical Society, and showcased its American Revolutionary War collections. Among the items on display were: facsimiles of two George Washington spy letters; an 1808 letter from James Jay (inventor the invisible ink used by Washington and others); a 1776 letter from Nathaniel Woodhull to Major General Philip Schuyler, and Thomas Kitchin’s 1778 map titled, The Southern Part of the Province of New York: with Part of the Adjoining Colonies ([London]: Printed for R. Baldwin). Visit the website of Special Collections and University Archives for more information about the distinctive collections at SBU Libraries.
stonybrook.edu
Career Center Hosts Block Party to Celebrate Job Fair Registration Opening
The Stony Brook University Career Center held its first-ever Block Party outside the Student Activities Center to celebrate the job fair registration opening on Tuesday, August 30, bringing in 1,000 students to network with businesses and connecting more than 700 students to the Career Center’s services. “It was a...
