Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: September 16, 2022

Crazy caricatures! Learn more about Capture This! Entertainment by visiting them online. Authentic Indian cuisine on the go! Choolaah is located on West 25th Street in Cleveland. Crust. Slices made from scratch! Crust is located on Professor Avenue in Tremont. Forever Etched. Add a personal touch with laser engraved gifts!...
CLEVELAND, OH
Weekend Fun In Middlefield

Honey Bee Festival! John’s Country Nursery is located on Old State Road in Middlefield. Airport community day! The Geauga County Airport is located on Old State Road in Middlefield.
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
Eastlake, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Eastlake, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Dick Goddard's daughter shares a heartfelt message

This is the time of year when Fox 8 honors the memory of Dick Goddard by raising much needed funds to help the Cleveland APL. Kimberly Goddard shares a heartfelt message about how important this mission was to her father and how grateful she is for every single donation. The 8th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon runs until 7pm today. https://fox8.com/news/dick-goddard-apl-telethon-hours-away/
CLEVELAND, OH
Tailgating this weekend? Here’s the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not as cool tonight but feeling great as we fall into the 70s and 60s this evening. Staying quiet with a few clouds late tonight but we will remain dry. Some places could end up in the upper 50s by early tomorrow morning. Warmer tomorrow and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pasta From Scratch

Pasta made from scratch! Pastina Rustic Italian Restaurant is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor.
MENTOR, OH
Chris Martin
Stretch of sunny, seasonable days ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After another comfortably cool day, we are in store for a crisp night. Dipping back into the upper 50s late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Mostly clear and cool with another round of some patchy fog possible, especially in counties to our south. Sunshine will break...
CLEVELAND, OH

