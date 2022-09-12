This is the time of year when Fox 8 honors the memory of Dick Goddard by raising much needed funds to help the Cleveland APL. Kimberly Goddard shares a heartfelt message about how important this mission was to her father and how grateful she is for every single donation. The 8th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon runs until 7pm today. https://fox8.com/news/dick-goddard-apl-telethon-hours-away/

