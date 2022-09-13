Read full article on original website
Jedward call for monarchy to be abolished after death of Queen: ‘Give the people real democracy!’
Irish music duo Jedward have called on the UK to abolish its monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. News of the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday (8 September). The long-reigning monarch died in Balmoral at the age of 96. Her son, now titled King Charles III,...
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
How Queen Elizabeth Became the Ultimate Champion of British Luxury Brands
The late Queen Elizabeth II could accurately be described as a conspicuous consumer of British luxury. Not that she did anything as vulgar as flaunting her wealth and status—far from it. More that she was acutely and professionally aware of how she looked, famously choosing to wear bright colors, for example, so as to be easy to spot in a crowd. She was always aware, also, that her choices would be noticed—and that by wearing clothes by homegrown brands, she was championing British luxury as surely as she would later do when she joined Anna Wintour on the front row...
Sophie in line to be Duchess of Edinburgh as daughter-in-law who called Queen 'mama' takes elevated royal role
Sophie the Countess of Wessex is now in line to be elevated to become Duchess of Edinburgh if her husband Prince Edward takes his late father's title as Duke of Edinburgh as anticipated. This raise in royal status for Sophie, 57, could be considered a touching tribute to the late...
The Kohinoor diamond was obtained by the British Empire. Some argue it should be returned to India.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world. Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which...
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
Prince William Inherits Ancient Estate Worth $1 Billion Following Death of Queen Elizabeth
Prince William has a pricey new property. While much about the royals' wealth remains shrouded in secrecy, financial experts have pieced together estimates of their fortunes based on well-documented accounts of their personal collections and inherited properties. And though royal wills are never made public, the changing of royal titles and transition of assets does hold a long-running precedent.
Hour-by-hour guide to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: World will watch as King Charles III and senior royals walk behind late monarch's oak coffin carried on gun carriage from Parliament to Westminster Abbey for historic service
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19. It will be the first funeral service at the Abbey - which was the background to much of the Queen's astonishing life, from her marriage to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh to the Coronation - for a British monarch since that of King George II in 1760.
Prince Harry and Meghan remain in the UK and may send for Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are remaining in the UK at least until seven days after the service for Queen Elizabeth on September 19. King Charles II has asked for a period of mourning until one week after his mother is laid to rest. PEOPLE recently revealed that Harry shared that he was thankful his grandmother got to meet his children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet who was named for Elizabeth II.
Princess Anne: Poll reveals the public wants the Princess Royal to be Queen
Over the years, Princess Anne has developed a reputation as one of the most hard-working and dutiful members of the Royal Family. In 2021 alone, the Princess Royal undertook no less than 387 official engagements – two more than her older brother, King Charles III. Making history – again...
‘Do you mind!’: rare occasions when the Queen’s temper frayed
Despite her long reign, the Queen had few outbursts to rival King Charles’s irritation with stationery
Harry, William, and Charles Are Still Feuding—Not Reuniting
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.That Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was so intricately planned for decades in advance that it would run like clockwork has long been a cliché of British Establishment life.Operation London Bridge, as the overarching plan has always been known, began to be sketched out from the first days of her reign in the 1950s.Yet on Thursday evening, less than four days before the most important state occasion seen in Britain in living memory, with the greatest assemblage of foreign heads...
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday. The plan, which had been devised should the queen die in Scotland -- as she did -- will run parallel to Operation London Bridge, will include lowering of the flags, national memorializing and a transition to a new monarch.
Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces
It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
What happens next? Day 2 of mourning the Queen's death will see her coffin begin the 500-mile journey from Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace
The Queen’s 500-mile journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace begins today. Tens of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects as Her Majesty is taken to Edinburgh, which will become the first major focal point of a nation in mourning. After a night at...
King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
Queen's funeral plans: What will happen on the day
Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when the nation will say a final farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. It will be a day of emotion, pomp and ceremony with a service at Westminster Abbey, cortege and military procession across London before a final family ceremony at a chapel in Windsor Castle. The Queen made personal additions to the plans, Buckingham Palace has said.
King Charles grins as Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle cracks joke about the Glorious Revolution that confirmed Parliament's supremacy over the monarch
The King appeared to see the funny side today as Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle joked about the Glorious Revolution during a ceremony. Charles, accompanied by the Queen Consort, was at Westminster Hall to receive official condolences and deliver a speech to both Houses of Parliament. Sir Lindsay offered 'heartfelt sympathy'...
