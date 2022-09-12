Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Philly OT Austin Ramsey remains firm in commitment to UK
Austin Ramsey updates commitment to Kentucky. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Ole Miss beats Kentucky in SEC opener for both teams
LEXINGTON, Ky. – (Wire Reports) In its SEC opening match, No. 15 Ole Miss (7-0-2) grabbed its first conference win of the season in a 2-1 victory on the road at Kentucky (7-2-0). The Rebels came out hot, scoring both goals in the first half, while holding the Wildcats scoreless in the second. The Rebels wasted little time to take a lead over the Wildcats, with Ashley Orkus capitalizing off a free kick opportunity. Orkus booted the ball into the net from midfield, with Wildcats' keeper catching a tip of it; however, the ball fell behind her for the first score of the game.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0