Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph says removal of Blackshirts is about a 'clean slate'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that he took away the Blackshirts this week. Joseph said it has more to do with a fresh start than what happened this past week with the firing of coach Scott Frost. "Not to be negative, clean slate,...
Report: What Scott Frost Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had high aspirations when taking over as Nebraska's head coach. Before starting the job in 2018, Frost led UCF to an undefeated season with a Division I-best 48.2 points per game. He hoped to bring that dynamic offense to the Cornhuskers without sacrificing their hard-nosed legacy. Per Ivan...
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Oklahoma
There is something in the air in Nebraska. There have been some big changes this week and it’s time for a big Nebraska win. These are you reasons why it will happen. Unless you’ve been off the grid for the past week, you are all well aware that Nebraska fired its head coach, Scott Frost on Sunday. While some may think that this is a reason that Nebraska would lose, I think the opposite. There was something wrong happening with the Nebraska football program and a change had to be made. After nearly a whole week, I’m sure the interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, has everything cleaned up and will coach our Huskers to a victory.
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
Nebraska Football: Familiar name odds-on favorite for next head coach
The Nebraska football team has just officially started looking for its next head coach. In the meantime, Mickey Joseph has been named the interim coach. There’s been a lot of talk over the last few days as to how likely it is that he’ll eventually get the full-time gig. Now at least one oddsmaker laid out the chance of that coming to fruition as well as who the front runner is for the job.
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction
Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths. Oklahoma is at the ...
How to watch OU vs. Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
Urban Meyer In Lincoln For Oklahoma Vs. Nebraska
Josh Pate, Bryant McFadden and Dennis Dodd discuss Urban Meyer being in Lincoln for the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska game.
Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts
The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
Ideal Candidate For Nebraska's Next Head Coach
Josh Pate, Bryant McFadden and Dennis Dodd discuss the ideal candidate for Nebraska's next head coach.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Look: Brent Venables Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Clear
On Saturday afternoon, No. 6 Oklahoma will face Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Speaking to reporters this week, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables praised Nebraska fans for their loyalty and passion. "The fans are very loyal, very passionate, very similar to here," Venables said. "For the longest time, and...
Ex-U.S. Education Secretary's Nebraska Football Opinion Goes Viral
Arne Duncan, who served as United States Secretary of Education from 2009-2016, went viral this week due to his comments about Nebraska's football team. Duncan was baffled by the fact that Scott Frost will receive $15 million in severance from Nebraska. He believes that money should be invested in other resources.
For Oklahoma TE Kaden Helms, Going Back to Nebraska is Almost 'Like a Home Game'
Helms said he patiently waited through the chaos of nine months ago and trusted Joe Castiglione, and after a meeting with Brent Venables, "I was sold."
