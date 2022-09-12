ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheep closes M1 and causes miles of traffic after escaping on to the motorway

An escaped sheep caused chaos on the M1 today (September 14) after escaping on to the busy motorway. Traffic was stopped in both directions while the sheep was captured. The incident took place between J13 and J14 near Milton Keynes. Traffic officers were forced to temporarily stop traffic to protect motorists.
Head accused of running 'military camp' as boy banned from wearing Clarks shoes

Parents say every isolation unit at a school, and its hall, has been left full after children were pulled out of classes for breaching uniform rules - and have accused the headteacher of running a 'military camp'. In the latest row an eight-year-old boy has been banned from wearing school shoes bought from Clarks.
