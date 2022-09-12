Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Live M1 traffic updates as 'police incident' stops traffic on motorway near Newport Pagnell
Delays were building on the M1 on Thursday night (September 15) after traffic was stopped due to a police incident. Vehicles were stationary on the motorway southbound from just before 7pm. Traffic information service Inrix said it was between J15 A45 (Northampton) to J14 A509 (Milton Keynes). Emergency services were...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Sheep closes M1 and causes miles of traffic after escaping on to the motorway
An escaped sheep caused chaos on the M1 today (September 14) after escaping on to the busy motorway. Traffic was stopped in both directions while the sheep was captured. The incident took place between J13 and J14 near Milton Keynes. Traffic officers were forced to temporarily stop traffic to protect motorists.
buckinghamshirelive.com
VW driver dies in Newport Pagnell roundabout crash as police appeal for witnesses
A 62-year-old man has died in a crash at a roundabout in Newport Pagnell last night (Thursday, September 19). The crash involved a white Volkswagen Golf and happened at around 10.55pm at the junction of the A422 and the A509 on the Tickford roundabout. No other vehicles are said to be involved.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Head accused of running 'military camp' as boy banned from wearing Clarks shoes
Parents say every isolation unit at a school, and its hall, has been left full after children were pulled out of classes for breaching uniform rules - and have accused the headteacher of running a 'military camp'. In the latest row an eight-year-old boy has been banned from wearing school shoes bought from Clarks.
