I chose to come to Washington and Lee because I thought it would be a great fit and provided great opportunities for me and my family. I have always attended small schools and I thrived. After visiting W&L I knew it was the school for me. Additionally, I wanted a liberal arts institution because of the ability to explore different areas of academic interests. Plus, W&L is different from most liberal arts universities because it is providing me the opportunity to study two areas that don’t typically go together: computer science and accounting. Finally, I was awarded the Johnson Scholarship for Leadership and Integrity which provided me the opportunity to attend college for free and graduate without any student debt.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO