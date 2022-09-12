Read full article on original website
Related
wlu.edu
Meet Chaz Jackson ’25
I chose to come to Washington and Lee because I thought it would be a great fit and provided great opportunities for me and my family. I have always attended small schools and I thrived. After visiting W&L I knew it was the school for me. Additionally, I wanted a liberal arts institution because of the ability to explore different areas of academic interests. Plus, W&L is different from most liberal arts universities because it is providing me the opportunity to study two areas that don’t typically go together: computer science and accounting. Finally, I was awarded the Johnson Scholarship for Leadership and Integrity which provided me the opportunity to attend college for free and graduate without any student debt.
wlu.edu
Meet Elena Lee ’25
Since I was little, I knew that I wanted a chance to study abroad, and that I wanted a chance to study language while I was in school. W&L was my first choice for schools in the country because it offered an opportunity to do both of those things. W&L offers programs that I have always been interested in studying (journalism, history and studio art), and the liberal arts aspect is also a bonus.
wlu.edu
Helen Y. Weng is the Next Speaker in the Mudd Lecture Series
Helen Y. Weng, a clinical psychologist, neuroscientist and research associate at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Osher Center for Integrative Health, will give a lecture on Sept. 22, 5 p.m. in Stackhouse Theater as part of Washington and Lee University’s Mudd Center for Ethics series on “Beneficence: Practicing an Ethics of Care.”
wlu.edu
Summer Experience: Maeve Harris ’24L
Maeve Harris ‘24L is originally from McLean, VA, and attended the University of Virginia for her undergraduate degree. She is an active member of the W&L Law community, serving as a Junior Editor on the German Law Journal, Executive Secretary of the Student Bar Association, and a Research Assistant to Professor Carliss Chatman.
Comments / 0