Read full article on original website
Related
Former Stockton Unified superintendent to receive full pay for a year under newly released contract
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District will pay former Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. a monthly salary of nearly $23,750 for nine more months under a contract released publicly for the first time and re-approved by five of the district’s trustees Tuesday. The agreement was initially approved...
eastcountytoday.net
Attorney General Bonta and Five District Attorney’s Announce Settlement With Safeway
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with five district attorneys, announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway resolving allegations that the company violated state environmental laws while operating underground storage tank systems at its 71 gas stations across California. An investigation into Safeway’s gas stations –...
visitstockton.org
From Stockton, California to the Stars Above: The Story of José Hernández
One walk through the Children's Museum of Stockton, a specific spot within it is bound to catch your eye: the Destination: Space exhibit. This spot of the museum is filled with amazing details and images from NASA's space explorations—and a central figure in San Joaquin County's connection to space. That figure is one of Stockton's own: astronaut José Hernández.
sfstandard.com
Journeys: Locke, in the Sacramento Delta, Is the Rural Chinatown You’ve Never Heard Of
One day this spring, I left my house in the Mission District at 5:20 a.m. and biked 140 miles to Sacramento. It took nearly 15 hours, though I didn’t spend all that time in the saddle. About halfway to the state capital, in the heart of the Sacramento River...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
granitebaytoday.org
Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed
The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
Tens of thousands expected to attend annual Lodi Grape Festival
LODI, Calif. — The familiar sight of large tractors and trucks funneling in and out of the farmlands surrounding the city of Lodi has returned, according to Lodi resident Mark Armstrong. “I live in an area where I know the grape harvest has started because the picker machines go...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento County Hiring Event for Behavioral Health Services Sept. 15 and 16
Sacramento County’s Division of Behavioral Health Services is hosting an in-person hiring and career fair on September 15 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and September 16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 9310 Tech Center Drive, Sacramento, CA 95826. Sacramento County Division of Behavioral Health...
Where are the worst parking lots in Sacramento? Here is what residents had to say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arriving at your destination in Sacramento could be tough, as it might be a struggle to find parking in some areas. In a Facebook post, FOX40 News asked Sacramentans where they think is the worst parking lot in the city and here is what they said. Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homeless advocates decry Newsom’s mental institution law
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s new law is drawing heavy criticism from advocacy groups who say forcing mentally ill and homeless Californians into institutions will only cause more harm. Newsom signed CARE Courts SB 1338 into law on Wednesday during a ceremony held in San Jose. The Oakland-based Anti Police-Terror Project is voicing […]
vallejosun.com
Former Solano law enforcement officers seek to expand political power in November
VACAVILLE – Two former law enforcement officers are running for powerful political positions in Solano County this November. If they win, it will be a substantial expansion of the governing power of current and former law enforcement officers, some with an oversight role over their former departments. In Vacaville,...
Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers
The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.
KCRA.com
'It was just heart-wrenching': Antisemitic vandalism discovered at Sacramento County golf course
ELVERTA, Calif. — Vandals targeted a Sacramento County golf course overnight Thursday with antisemitic hate speech and symbols. Ground crews at Cherry Island Golf Course discovered gouged greens and deep divots on and around the sixth hole of the course before the facility opened for the day. The county...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Free Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi available for some income-eligible Stockton residents
STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of Stockton residents have received their own laptops, tablets, and even internet service for free as part of theDigital Equity Project, which was created during the pandemic and funded through federal aid such as the American Rescue Plan Act. With the ARPA money, the city...
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision
San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients
The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
indybay.org
WW CNA Kaiser Nurses/Patients In Danger. PG&E Newsom Leg Corruption & UPS Oven In Trucks
WorkWeek covers the protest rally of NNU CNA nurses who were protesting at the San Francisco Kaiser on September 1st. Their contract has expired and they charged that the health and safety of their patients and themselves are in jeopardy. Next we cover a protest at the office of Democratic...
Bay Area rapper Kafani receives 87 months for multi-million fraud scheme
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area rapper Kafani was among six people sentenced to prison for a loan fraud and identity theft scheme, the United State Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Hicks, who also goes by the names Mark Hicks and Amir Rashad, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in the […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage In Jamestown Impacts Schools
Update at 10:03am: PG&E reports that the earlier power outage, impacting over 1,400 Jamestown and Chinese Camp customers, has been restored. The cause has not been released. Original story posted at 7:15am: Jamestown, CA — There is a new power outage that started at 6:33am and is impacting 1,466 customers throughout Jamestown and stretching down to Chinese Camp.
Modesto ranked as top 5 worst city in California for pedestrian versus vehicle crashes
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a pedestrian crosswalk operation on Monday the Modesto Police Department said they found that Modesto has the fourth highest number of pedestrian-involved accidents in the state. During the six-hour operation, officers issued tickets to 70 drivers for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk or for failing to […]
Comments / 1