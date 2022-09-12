ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 1

Related
eastcountytoday.net

Attorney General Bonta and Five District Attorney’s Announce Settlement With Safeway

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with five district attorneys, announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway resolving allegations that the company violated state environmental laws while operating underground storage tank systems at its 71 gas stations across California. An investigation into Safeway’s gas stations –...
CALIFORNIA STATE
visitstockton.org

From Stockton, California to the Stars Above: The Story of José Hernández

One walk through the Children's Museum of Stockton, a specific spot within it is bound to catch your eye: the Destination: Space exhibit. This spot of the museum is filled with amazing details and images from NASA's space explorations—and a central figure in San Joaquin County's connection to space. That figure is one of Stockton's own: astronaut José Hernández.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Tracy, CA
Tracy, CA
Education
Stockton, CA
Education
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Education
granitebaytoday.org

Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed

The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
GRANITE BAY, CA
ABC10

Tens of thousands expected to attend annual Lodi Grape Festival

LODI, Calif. — The familiar sight of large tractors and trucks funneling in and out of the farmlands surrounding the city of Lodi has returned, according to Lodi resident Mark Armstrong. “I live in an area where I know the grape harvest has started because the picker machines go...
LODI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta College#College Student#K12#Linus College#Board Of Trustees#West Virginia University
KRON4 News

Homeless advocates decry Newsom’s mental institution law

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s new law is drawing heavy criticism from advocacy groups who say forcing mentally ill and homeless Californians into institutions will only cause more harm. Newsom signed CARE Courts SB 1338 into law on Wednesday during a ceremony held in San Jose. The Oakland-based Anti Police-Terror Project is voicing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
San Francisco Examiner

Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision

San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients

The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outage In Jamestown Impacts Schools

Update at 10:03am: PG&E reports that the earlier power outage, impacting over 1,400 Jamestown and Chinese Camp customers, has been restored. The cause has not been released. Original story posted at 7:15am: Jamestown, CA — There is a new power outage that started at 6:33am and is impacting 1,466 customers throughout Jamestown and stretching down to Chinese Camp.
JAMESTOWN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy