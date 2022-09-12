ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elm Grove, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County fatal motorcycle crash; rider left roadway, hit tree

TOWN OF CONCORD, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened early Friday, Sept, 16 in the Town of Concord. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on County Highway E south of Interstate 94. The preliminary investigation at the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shorty before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northbound I-43 closed, crash near Keefe and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Northbound Interstate 43 was closed Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 due to a crash in the area of Keefe and Atkinson. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. and the closure is expected to last one hour. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha flooding, Red Cross opens Brookfield shelter

Flooding forced the evacuation of an eight-unit apartment building in Waukesha, so the Red Cross set up a shelter at Elmbrook Church which sat empty all day. However, Red Cross officials said this is good news.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha drug house shut down; located next to Frank School

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and Kenosha SWAT served a search warrant on a drug house early on Friday morning, Sept. 16. Officials say the house was discovered to be right next to Frank School. Officials say a convicted felon was in possession of...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

1 killed, 4 hurt along Brady, petition seeks to save others

MILWAUKEE - There is a community-led effort to make changes to Brady Street after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday, Sept. 11 and a shooting two days later that injured four. On Sunday night, Arne Bast, 32, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Brady and Franklin. His friend, Brian...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha 'Ruse Burglaries' target elderly residents, officials say

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and police departments in the county noted on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that they are seeing a rise in "Ruse Burglaries" reports. Officials say these criminals:. Target elderly residents who live alone, but everyone should be cautious. They are usually in small groups...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha school buildings sale, Carroll University may buy 2

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha administration is considering the sale of two district buildings to Carroll University. Officials are pondering the plan in part because the district has a structural budget deficit of between $3-4 million per year. They also know Carroll University is looking for growth opportunities and additional space in their downtown area.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade memorials, Thrive Architects hired

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha parade commission on Tuesday, Sept. 13 voted on memorial design proposals. The memorials for the victims of last November's attack will be at Grede Park and Main Street. Three firms created designs for both a memorial in Grede Park and an accompanying memorial along Main...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa West students protest; concerned about school violence

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa West High School students staged a protest on Friday morning, Sept. 16 about school violence. Those students hope to get the attention of the school board. Meanwhile, four people, including three juveniles, were arrested Friday evening, Sept. 9 following a report of a fight at the...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night, Sept. 14 following a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Milwaukee. Three people in the fleeing vehicle ran from the scene. According to police, the pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Medford and Keefe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near 76th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad was caught on camera Wednesday, Sept. 14. Video from the intersection of 76th and Burleigh shows the collision. Based on the video, it's hard to tell who was at fault. FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes parked car, tree

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred Monday, Sept. 12 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened at approximately 9:24 p.m. Police say a driver to lost control, collided with a parked vehicle and hit a tree. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll on its side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings injure 2 within about an hour

MILWAUKEE - A man and woman were hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said the 31-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. About an hour later, police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee bridge death; attorney for victim speaks, next legal steps

MILWAUKEE - The family of a 77-year-old Rhode Island man who fell to his death from an open Milwaukee bridge Aug. 15 plans to file a lawsuit. Richard Dujardin was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue bridge when it started open. He was hard of hearing and tried to grab on the bridge's side rail – but fell 71 feet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan veteran receives free home repairs: 'What a gift'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A veteran signed up to help her country more than 60 years ago. Tuesday, an organization in Sheboygan County paid her back in a way that hits close to home. "The roof was in very terrible shape," said Bob Wells, president of Rebuilding Together in Sheboygan County.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee case

MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 15 for a status conference hearing. He will not be making any changes to his attorney representation. A final pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 17. The case...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

