South Bend, IN

Small furry pets available for adoption in South Bend

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FODQ_0hsSPbNm00

Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in South Bend

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in South Bend, Indiana on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJbjM_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Smokey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqlmB_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Elvis and King

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yY40y_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Emmit and Jasper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SpXh_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Calliope and Calypso

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvMZR_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Holly

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyE4p_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Crumpet and Biscuit

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbjjB_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Blossom and Clover

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLFhI_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Salvador and Stanley

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsvoV_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Arlo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeeKY_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Harry and Rudy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328dPm_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Pepper

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Gerbil
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGuMC_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Cuddles and Snuggles

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Wstr_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Sancho and Rupaul

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CewWO_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXe7V_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Nutmeg, Clove, Cinnamon and Sugar

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Gerbil
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBpVK_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Mater and Turbo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g83xo_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Ruby and Opal

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RxeFn_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Phoebe and Poppy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfcNu_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHteX_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Baby Robo Hamsters

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHnDB_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Pierce

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMoxf_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Wilber and Orville

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJoe8_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Pokey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zH9RD_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Skittles ad Sugar Baby

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRUdV_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Charlotte

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fr5wQ_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Sally Sunshine and Suzy Smiles

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoYeY_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Ask About Our Available Guinea Pigs!!!

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvyGN_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZ7V8_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Biscotti

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYc2W_0hsSPbNm00
Petfinder

Raf and Hugo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

