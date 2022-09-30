Small furry pets available for adoption in South Bend
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Small furry pets available for adoption in South Bend
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in South Bend, Indiana on Petfinder .
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in South Bend
Petfinder
Smokey
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Elvis and King
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Emmit and Jasper
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Calliope and Calypso
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Holly
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in South Bend metro area
Petfinder
Crumpet and Biscuit
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Blossom and Clover
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Salvador and Stanley
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Arlo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Harry and Rudy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Bend metro area
Petfinder
Pepper
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Gerbil
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cuddles and Snuggles
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sancho and Rupaul
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Holly
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Nutmeg, Clove, Cinnamon and Sugar
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Gerbil
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in South Bend metro area
Petfinder
Mater and Turbo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ruby and Opal
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ruby and Opal
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Phoebe and Poppy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Salvador and Stanley
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in South Bend that don't require a college degree
Petfinder
Baby Robo Hamsters
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Pierce
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Wilber and Orville
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Pokey
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Skittles ad Sugar Baby
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Metros sending the most people to South Bend
Petfinder
Charlotte
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sally Sunshine and Suzy Smiles
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ask About Our Available Guinea Pigs!!!
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ruby and Opal
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Biscotti
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in South Bend
Petfinder
Raf and Hugo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Comments / 0