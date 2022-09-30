Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in South Bend

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in South Bend, Indiana on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Smokey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elvis and King

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Emmit and Jasper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Calliope and Calypso

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Holly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Crumpet and Biscuit

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blossom and Clover

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Salvador and Stanley

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Arlo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harry and Rudy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pepper

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cuddles and Snuggles

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sancho and Rupaul

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petfinder

Nutmeg, Clove, Cinnamon and Sugar

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mater and Turbo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ruby and Opal

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petfinder

Phoebe and Poppy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petfinder

Baby Robo Hamsters

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pierce

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wilber and Orville

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pokey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Skittles ad Sugar Baby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Charlotte

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sally Sunshine and Suzy Smiles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ask About Our Available Guinea Pigs!!!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petfinder

Biscotti

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raf and Hugo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder