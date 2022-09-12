Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Buy-low targets, concerning offenses, players you can drop
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Three fantasy trade targets heading into Week 2 (1:15) What was the biggest surprise from the opening week? (6:25) Which "good" offense should we...
Russell Wilson homecoming in Broncos-Seahawks MNF hits milestone NFL hasn’t seen in over a decade
The much-awaited matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that’s filled to the brim with storylines. There was no bigger narrative, however, than Russell Wilson’s homecoming in Lumen Field. And the payoff for the drama was immense, as Geno Smith, Wilson’s backup in Seattle, led the Seahawks to a gritty 17-16 victory while Wilson was left to watch the baffling final play of the game from the sidelines.
theScore
Wilson shrugs off boos from Seahawks crowd: 'It's a hostile environment'
Russell Wilson is the winningest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history, owns every major franchise passing record, and he led the team to its lone Super Bowl win. But none of that mattered to the Seahawks crowd Monday night. Wilson, now a member of the Denver Broncos after a blockbuster offseason trade, was welcomed back by his former fans with a chorus of boos as he exited the tunnel and when he took the field for the first time.
theScore
Chargers' Staley: Herbert 'OK' after apparent injury late vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley doesn't appear concerned about Justin Herbert after the quarterback took a big hit to the midsection late in Thursday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Staley told reporters postgame that Herbert is doing "OK" and that he doesn't expect the injury to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Week 1 takeaways for every NFC team
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses his Week 1 takeaways for every NFC team and...
theScore
CFB Week 3 big games: A coach departed, and a quarterback arrival?
As Alabama found out, just because you're a three-touchdown favorite doesn't mean you're not capable of being tested. Yes, the Crimson Tide beat Texas. But if we judge Nick Saban's group by the expectation set by a point spread that rose to -21, then Alabama failed its first test. The team survived Austin, though, keeping all its season-long goals intact.
theScore
Fantasy: Week 2 Rankings - Tight Ends (Standard)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 2.
theScore
Brady: 23rd season has me feeling more emotions than before
Following his brief retirement, and while playing in his age-45 season, Tom Brady says he's dealing with some heightened emotions during his 23rd NFL campaign. "I'm feeling more than things in the past for some reason," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his "Let's Go!" podcast Monday. "You know,...
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
NFL Week 2 teasers: Crossing key numbers is a 2-way street
There's a theory that you should never tease in Week 1 because there's so much uncertainty for a bet that relies on an accurate point spread. On Sunday, the final scores were just over nine points off of their closing point spreads on average. As a result, the six-point teasers in Week 1 were unsuccessful due in large part to upsets by the Steelers, Bears, Giants, and Seahawks, as well as a tie by the Texans. In order to make your -270 teaser legs valuable, you need to win 75% of the time.
theScore
Record-setting Vikings receiver Jefferson learned his lessons well
Justin Jefferson was unstoppable Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings receiver is doing things that not even the great Randy Moss accomplished in his time there. After one of the greatest two-season stretches to begin an NFL career, Jefferson opened Year 3 with a personal-best 184 yards and two touchdowns versus the Packers. But it's no surprise to those closest to him. Take his brother/manager Jordan Jefferson, who played quarterback at LSU from 2008-11.
theScore
Toney not concerned about lack of snaps, happy Giants won opener
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney isn't upset that he wasn't much of a factor in his team's 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. "Disappointed in victory? Disappointed in a victory?" he said, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "That sounds crazy." The second-year wideout played just...
theScore
Trubisky: Steelers' offense needs 'killer mindset'
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky wants his offense to change its mindset in Week 2 against the New England Patriots after its struggles in the season opener. "When your defense is playing that well and they're getting turnovers, you just want to take care of the football. But we've got to have that killer mindset, that aggressive mentality to really take teams out of the game and just not allow them to keep it close," Trubisky said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
TNF player props: Staking out the Chargers and Chiefs
Last season, we rock and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday night player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
theScore
Reid: Cardinals' turf played role in McDuffie, Butker injuries
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the Arizona Cardinals' turf was a factor in the injuries that Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker suffered Sunday. Reid described State Farm Stadium's turf as "a little bit loose" after the Cardinals had resodded it. "It was part...
theScore
Colts waive Blankenship after missed potential game-winner vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after he missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in overtime against the Houston Texans in Week 1 on Sunday, the team announced Tuesday. The Colts ultimately settled for a 20-20 tie against their AFC South rivals after erasing a 17-point deficit in...
theScore
Broncos' Simmons to miss at least 4 games with quad injury
The Denver Broncos placed safety Justin Simmons on injured reserve with a quad injury, the team announced Wednesday. The move will sideline Simmons for at least four games. He'll be eligible to return for Denver's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Simmons sustained the ailment in the second...
Comments / 0