Wednesday September 14th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
BREAKING: Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player of the Month for August
Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August. Haaland scored 9 goals and added an assist for Manchester City in his first month with the club. The future looks very bright indeed for the big Norwegian. I hope he got a big enough place to store all the silverware he is sure to collect.
Five Things From A Dire Defeat To Sunderland
As hitherto unseen at home this season, Reading turned in an absolute horror-show performance at the hands of promoted Sunderland. A team who reportedly had no full backs and only one fit striker (and no fit strikers by the end of the game, either) ripped Reading apart at will. Whatever...
Looking Ahead: Reading Women
Manchester United women were set to start their 2022/23 FA Women’s Super League campaign in front of a large crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday, but football was postponed “as a mark of respect” to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing. Now they will begin their...
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches resume!. Manchester City are facing a Dortmund side who are looking for a result. Time and Date: Wednesday 14 September 2022, with kick-off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Daniele Orsato ITA. Assistant referees Ciro Carbone...
Aston Villa vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Coutinho starts
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Southampton in the Premier League today.Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez shook off illness to face Southampton while Ashley Young and Philippe Coutinho returned for the injured Matty Cash and Douglas Luiz, who was on the bench.Joe Aribo dropped to the bench in the only change from Southampton’s 1-0 defeat at Wolves and was replaced by Moussa Djenepo.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Fan Focus: Reading fan Simeon believes that ex-Sunderland midfielder Ovie Ejaria has stagnated!
Matthew Crichton: Reading finished 21st in the Championship and were deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability regulations - what is the situation like off the pitch currently?. Simeon Pickup: Much better nowadays. The points deduction and corresponding business plan from the EFL (which restricts squad size and spending)...
Pep Talk: “The big teams have to adapt..”
Pep Guardiola is back n the talking chars as he talked about match congestion, injuries, Wolves and much more. “We have less time but it is what it is,” he said. “The big teams have to adapt. The circumstances is what it is. We are no exception, it happened in the past.
Sky Blue News: City v BVB, Gundo & Pep, Injury Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back in action in the UEFA Champions League after an 8-day layoff. The Sky Blues host Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund tonight at the Etihad Stadium. Sky Blue News is here to catch you up on the morning headlines as we build toward kick-off. Man City have unusual...
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United: Sancho and Ronaldo score in comfortable win
Manchester United recorded the first win of their Europa League campaign on Thursday, seeing off FC Sheriff 2-0 in Tiraspol. It was a good response to the opening-day defeat to Real Sociedad, with first-half goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo enough to see off the Moldovan Super Liga champions.
David Beckham didn’t use celeb status to skip line to see Queen. See how long he waited
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, a former England captain, spent 13 hours in line with thousands of people to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state and pay his final respect to the monarch before her Monday funeral, according to multiple reports.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 Win over Ajax
After dominating end-to-end, again, and conceding the first shot on target, again, many fans were probably expecting this match to end in a draw, again. Thankfully, the hero Joël Matip rose highest on a late corner and headed home a bullet, with Eagle Eye tech confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line before being headed clear by an Ajax defender.
Manchester United Women: Transfer Window Review
The growth of the Manchester United Women’s side has been quick and healthy. But despite impressing and coming a long way, the Champions League has eluded them over the last couple of seasons. They missed out on a third-placed finish by a point in the 2020/21 season and finished five points behind third-placed Manchester City last season.
Buoyed By England’s Euro 2022 Success, Kelly Chambers Is Looking To The Future With Reading Women
Amid the swathe of criticism that ‘football got it wrong’ last weekend by postponing all fixtures following the death of the Queen, it was perhaps the women’s game that had the greatest cause to grumble. The Football Association’s reasons for calling off Premier League and EFL matches...
Beard Talk: Liverpool Women to Welcome Chelsea in “Tough Start”
After the postponement last weekend, Liverpool Women look to start their campaign in the WSL by welcoming reigning champions Chelsea to Prenton Park. Manager Matt Beard spoke to Liverpoolfc.com on the challenges Chelsea will bring as the first opponents:. Yeah, look, you’ve got to play them at some time. Listen,...
Lampard provides injury updates on Pickford, Calvert-Lewin & Doucoure
Premier League action resumes this weekend following the pause in football in a mark of respect after the death of the Queen, with Everton hosting West Ham United on Sunday at Goodison Park. The stop-start period will continue as the clubs then go into an international break before returning to club football again in October.
Diogo Jota: “I Need To Do My Best From Now On”
Liverpool won 2-1 against Ajax in the Champions League, and Diogo Jota was in the starting lineup alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. Jota was relieved at the result given Liverpool’s poor recent form. “Our last game was not good enough so it was a big improvement. Not perfect,...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City Preview: A breaking dam or a wakeup call
It was always bound to happen. After multiple matches of unconvincing performances, Tottenham Hotspur finally ended up with a loss, dropping a drab affair to Sporting on Tuesday to muddy up the Champions League situation. While the league record is still unblemished, that will not last long without some changes.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten also ‘under consideration’ for Chelsea sporting director — report
With the transfer window closed and a new manager in place and aligned with the club’s (new owners’) vision, Chelsea’s sporting director search is ramping up. The current leading candidate appears to be Christoph Freund, of Salzburg and the Red Bull football family, but another candidate who has “come under consideration” is Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten.
