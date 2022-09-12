ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Wednesday September 14th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS
SB Nation

Five Things From A Dire Defeat To Sunderland

As hitherto unseen at home this season, Reading turned in an absolute horror-show performance at the hands of promoted Sunderland. A team who reportedly had no full backs and only one fit striker (and no fit strikers by the end of the game, either) ripped Reading apart at will. Whatever...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Looking Ahead: Reading Women

Manchester United women were set to start their 2022/23 FA Women’s Super League campaign in front of a large crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday, but football was postponed “as a mark of respect” to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing. Now they will begin their...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#League Football#The Premier League#British Royal Family#Uk#Manchester United#Chelsea#Arsenal#The Football Association#Arsenal And Brentfrod
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Coutinho starts

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Southampton in the Premier League today.Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez shook off illness to face Southampton while Ashley Young and Philippe Coutinho returned for the injured Matty Cash and Douglas Luiz, who was on the bench.Joe Aribo dropped to the bench in the only change from Southampton’s 1-0 defeat at Wolves and was replaced by Moussa Djenepo.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Pep Talk: “The big teams have to adapt..”

Pep Guardiola is back n the talking chars as he talked about match congestion, injuries, Wolves and much more. “We have less time but it is what it is,” he said. “The big teams have to adapt. The circumstances is what it is. We are no exception, it happened in the past.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: City v BVB, Gundo & Pep, Injury Updates, and More...

Manchester City are back in action in the UEFA Champions League after an 8-day layoff. The Sky Blues host Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund tonight at the Etihad Stadium. Sky Blue News is here to catch you up on the morning headlines as we build toward kick-off. Man City have unusual...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 Win over Ajax

After dominating end-to-end, again, and conceding the first shot on target, again, many fans were probably expecting this match to end in a draw, again. Thankfully, the hero Joël Matip rose highest on a late corner and headed home a bullet, with Eagle Eye tech confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line before being headed clear by an Ajax defender.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United Women: Transfer Window Review

The growth of the Manchester United Women’s side has been quick and healthy. But despite impressing and coming a long way, the Champions League has eluded them over the last couple of seasons. They missed out on a third-placed finish by a point in the 2020/21 season and finished five points behind third-placed Manchester City last season.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Beard Talk: Liverpool Women to Welcome Chelsea in “Tough Start”

After the postponement last weekend, Liverpool Women look to start their campaign in the WSL by welcoming reigning champions Chelsea to Prenton Park. Manager Matt Beard spoke to Liverpoolfc.com on the challenges Chelsea will bring as the first opponents:. Yeah, look, you’ve got to play them at some time. Listen,...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Lampard provides injury updates on Pickford, Calvert-Lewin & Doucoure

Premier League action resumes this weekend following the pause in football in a mark of respect after the death of the Queen, with Everton hosting West Ham United on Sunday at Goodison Park. The stop-start period will continue as the clubs then go into an international break before returning to club football again in October.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Diogo Jota: “I Need To Do My Best From Now On”

Liverpool won 2-1 against Ajax in the Champions League, and Diogo Jota was in the starting lineup alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. Jota was relieved at the result given Liverpool’s poor recent form. “Our last game was not good enough so it was a big improvement. Not perfect,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten also ‘under consideration’ for Chelsea sporting director — report

With the transfer window closed and a new manager in place and aligned with the club’s (new owners’) vision, Chelsea’s sporting director search is ramping up. The current leading candidate appears to be Christoph Freund, of Salzburg and the Red Bull football family, but another candidate who has “come under consideration” is Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy