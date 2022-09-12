THE UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE AND ASSISTED RURAL CARRIER AT THE COLUMBIA POST OFFICE. A HIRING FAIR WILL BE HELD TUEDAY 10 UNTIL 1 AT THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER LOCATED AT 119 NASHVILLE HIGHWAY SUITE 106 IN COLUMBIA. ELIGIBLE CANDICATES MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR 16 YEARS OLD WITH A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA, A US CITIZEN OR PERMANENT RESIDENT, MUST HAVE A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE AND SAFE DRIVE RECORD AND MUST PASS A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK AND DRUG SCREENING.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO