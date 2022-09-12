ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners

PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
TENNESSEE STATE
wjjm.com

TENNESSEE’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCHES UP SLIGHTLY IN AUGUST 2022

NASHVILLE – After three consecutive months of steady, near record low unemployment across the state, Tennessee’s jobless rate inched up slightly in August, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month is 3.4%, up just 0.1 of a percentage...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Columbia, TN
Business
City
Huntsville, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
WJHL

These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests

(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee truck drivers receive gifts for national appreciation week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville authorities and organizations came together to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s appreciation week is from Sept. 11-17. Tennessee Highway Patrol – Knoxville, Tennessee Trucking Association and Great West Casualty Company provided truck drivers with boxed lunches and a cooler.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee awarding nearly $447M to expand broadband across state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee will be investing nearly $447 million to expand internet access across the state. The money will be used to provide broadband access to more than 150,000 underserved homes and businesses in 98 counties. Gov. Bill Lee and TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Centers#Middle Tennessee#State#Mrmc#Dei
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

USPS Hiring Event in Columbia

THE UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE AND ASSISTED RURAL CARRIER AT THE COLUMBIA POST OFFICE. A HIRING FAIR WILL BE HELD TUEDAY 10 UNTIL 1 AT THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER LOCATED AT 119 NASHVILLE HIGHWAY SUITE 106 IN COLUMBIA. ELIGIBLE CANDICATES MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR 16 YEARS OLD WITH A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA, A US CITIZEN OR PERMANENT RESIDENT, MUST HAVE A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE AND SAFE DRIVE RECORD AND MUST PASS A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK AND DRUG SCREENING.
COLUMBIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

When will the fall foliage peak in Middle Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although it’s still technically summer, a lot of us are looking forward to fall. The pumpkin spice, the cozy sweaters, and of course-- the beautiful fall foliage. Even with our forecast showing 90-degree temperatures this weekend, it’s not stopping many of us from dreaming of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

The Chicken Shack celebrates 60 years at West Tennessee State Fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back in Jackson, and the Madison County 4-H organization is getting chicken ready for the week. The Chicken Shack has been serving West Tennessee fairgoers for several years, but this year, they are changing things up. “If you come to...
JACKSON, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Muletown Flea Market to open in Columbia Arts District

For five years, Columbia’s Arts District has been home to creative professionals and artists looking to showcase their talents. One of the many unique businesses featured in the district is Glover’s Secondhand, a vintage clothing shop that also showcases local curators. Now owner Brett Glover is teaming up with creator Amanda Sanders for the opening of Muletown Flea Market.
COLUMBIA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy