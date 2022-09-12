Read full article on original website
Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
This Is The Most Remote Place In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
TENNESSEE’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCHES UP SLIGHTLY IN AUGUST 2022
NASHVILLE – After three consecutive months of steady, near record low unemployment across the state, Tennessee’s jobless rate inched up slightly in August, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month is 3.4%, up just 0.1 of a percentage...
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
Tennessee truck drivers receive gifts for national appreciation week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville authorities and organizations came together to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s appreciation week is from Sept. 11-17. Tennessee Highway Patrol – Knoxville, Tennessee Trucking Association and Great West Casualty Company provided truck drivers with boxed lunches and a cooler.
Tennessee awarding nearly $447M to expand broadband across state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee will be investing nearly $447 million to expand internet access across the state. The money will be used to provide broadband access to more than 150,000 underserved homes and businesses in 98 counties. Gov. Bill Lee and TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development...
Drive With Dolly: These Dolly Parton License Plates Support Imagination Library Programs In Tennessee
Tennessee drivers are required to get new license plates this year, and we have just the thing. By purchasing a Dolly Parton Tennessee License Plate, Tennessee drivers can show their love for the legendary songstress and help a local child learn to read. That's right. Parton is giving 100% of...
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
USPS Hiring Event in Columbia
THE UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE AND ASSISTED RURAL CARRIER AT THE COLUMBIA POST OFFICE. A HIRING FAIR WILL BE HELD TUEDAY 10 UNTIL 1 AT THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER LOCATED AT 119 NASHVILLE HIGHWAY SUITE 106 IN COLUMBIA. ELIGIBLE CANDICATES MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR 16 YEARS OLD WITH A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA, A US CITIZEN OR PERMANENT RESIDENT, MUST HAVE A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE AND SAFE DRIVE RECORD AND MUST PASS A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK AND DRUG SCREENING.
Company demonstrates work at largest titanium source in U.S., located in West Tennessee
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new company could be on the search for new minerals across West Tennessee, and they’re educating the public along the way. Iperion-X is focused on sustainably mining titanium and other minerals from sands spread across West Tennessee, and trying to do it in an educational way with a new small scale demonstration facility.
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
When will the fall foliage peak in Middle Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although it’s still technically summer, a lot of us are looking forward to fall. The pumpkin spice, the cozy sweaters, and of course-- the beautiful fall foliage. Even with our forecast showing 90-degree temperatures this weekend, it’s not stopping many of us from dreaming of...
100K+ rail workers set to strike on Friday: Here’s how the strike could affect Tennessee
The clock is ticking to avoid a railroad strike that experts say would be a massive hit to an already fragile food chain.
Brainerd High School removed from Tennessee schools priority list
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been more than a decade, but they finally did it. Brainerd High School officially worked its way off the state’s priority list of struggling schools, and they’re not slowing down any time soon. The state of Tennessee recently named 13 Hamilton County...
How scammers are targeting EBT accounts - Tonight at 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee mom is warning others after the money she had to buy food for her family was stolen. She is just one of hundreds of Tennesseans targeted in just the last month. It is a growing trend targeting those who need help the most.
The Chicken Shack celebrates 60 years at West Tennessee State Fair
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back in Jackson, and the Madison County 4-H organization is getting chicken ready for the week. The Chicken Shack has been serving West Tennessee fairgoers for several years, but this year, they are changing things up. “If you come to...
Muletown Flea Market to open in Columbia Arts District
For five years, Columbia’s Arts District has been home to creative professionals and artists looking to showcase their talents. One of the many unique businesses featured in the district is Glover’s Secondhand, a vintage clothing shop that also showcases local curators. Now owner Brett Glover is teaming up with creator Amanda Sanders for the opening of Muletown Flea Market.
TBI is hiring to help with long turnaround times on testing rape kits
The turnaround time to test a sexual assault kit can be months to even a year. That leaves victims languishing while police try to solve the crimes against them.
