Joseph Gallivan's picks: Portland arts listings, through November
Here are some events on the mind of Pamplin Media Group writer Joseph Gallivan with links for more information:
STAGE
• "tick, tick … BOOM!," Portland Center Stage, The Armory, Wednesdays-Sundays, through Sept. 18
• "Home/Land," Hand2Mouth/Begat/Wax Factory, Zidell Yards, daily through Sept. 18
www.facebook.com/events615552973496893/615552990163558
• Time-Based Art Festival, various artists and venues, through Sept. 18
• "Diamonds and Frogs: A Play in Movement," The Steep and Thorny
thesteepandthornywaytoheaven.com/
• "Lumen Odyssey," Imago Theatre, through Sept. 17
www.imagotheatre.com/lumen.html
• "Birds, Bees and Other Flying Things," Flynn Creek Circus, The Lot at Zidell Yards, Sept. 22-25
• "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity," at Imago Theatre, by Profile Theater, Oct. 5-23
www.profiletheatre.org/chaddeity.
• BodyVox's "Pearl Dive Live," BodyVox Dance, Oct. 6-15
www.bodyvox.com/performance/pearl-dive-live
• "Foolish Mortals: A Haunted Mansion Burlesque Cabaret," Alberta Rose Theatre, Oct. 8-9
• The Reformers Present: "The Landlord's Game," location to be released, Oct. 20-Nov. 6
LITERARY
• Portland Book Festival, Portland Art Museum, Nov. 5
ART
• "The Art of Food: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation," Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, Tuesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 3,
• "A Century of Wonder: 100 Years of Oregon State Parks," Oregon Historical Society, through Oct. 16
• "Forces of Nature: Ecology in Japanese Prints," Wednesdays-Sundays, through Dec. 31
Portlandartmuseum.org
• "You're Wrong About Podcast Live," Mission Theater, Sept. 16
• Ling Ma discusses her book "Bliss Montage" on Zoom, 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15
