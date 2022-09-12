Joseph Gallivan's picks: Portland arts listings, through November

It is a list of shows with links, and we will continue to add events throughout the month.

Here are some events on the mind of Pamplin Media Group writer Joseph Gallivan with links for more information:

STAGE

• "tick, tick … BOOM!," Portland Center Stage, The Armory, Wednesdays-Sundays, through Sept. 18

www.pcs.org

• "Home/Land," Hand2Mouth/Begat/Wax Factory, Zidell Yards, daily through Sept. 18

www.facebook.com/events615552973496893/615552990163558

• Time-Based Art Festival, various artists and venues, through Sept. 18

www.pica.org

• "Diamonds and Frogs: A Play in Movement," The Steep and Thorny

thesteepandthornywaytoheaven.com/

• "Lumen Odyssey," Imago Theatre, through Sept. 17

www.imagotheatre.com/lumen.html

• "Birds, Bees and Other Flying Things," Flynn Creek Circus, The Lot at Zidell Yards, Sept. 22-25

www.flynncreekcircus.com

• "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity," at Imago Theatre, by Profile Theater, Oct. 5-23

www.profiletheatre.org/chaddeity.

• BodyVox's "Pearl Dive Live," BodyVox Dance, Oct. 6-15

www.bodyvox.com/performance/pearl-dive-live

• "Foolish Mortals: A Haunted Mansion Burlesque Cabaret," Alberta Rose Theatre, Oct. 8-9

www.albertarosetheatre.com

• The Reformers Present: "The Landlord's Game," location to be released, Oct. 20-Nov. 6

www.thereformerspdx.com

LITERARY

• Portland Book Festival, Portland Art Museum, Nov. 5

www.literary-arts.org

ART

• "The Art of Food: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation," Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, Tuesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 3,

www.pdx.edu/museum-of-art/

• "A Century of Wonder: 100 Years of Oregon State Parks," Oregon Historical Society, through Oct. 16

www.ohs.org

• "Forces of Nature: Ecology in Japanese Prints," Wednesdays-Sundays, through Dec. 31

Portlandartmuseum.org

• "You're Wrong About Podcast Live," Mission Theater, Sept. 16

www.mcmenamins.com.

• Ling Ma discusses her book "Bliss Montage" on Zoom, 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

www.powells.com.

