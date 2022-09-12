LIBERTY CENTER — Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Archbold and Liberty Center. This story will be updated after each quarter. PREGAME The two top football contenders in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League square off Friday night when three-time defending champion Archbold (4-0, 1-0) travels to Liberty Center (4-0, 1-0) in a showdown that will likely ultimately decide the league title. The visiting Blue Streaks come in ranked No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Ohio Division V state poll while the host Tigers are ranked No. 5 in D-V.

ARCHBOLD, OH ・ 9 MINUTES AGO