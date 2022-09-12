ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skowhegan, ME

mainebiz.biz

PenBay Chamber hires a new director to take over from Peaco

The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce said Thursday it has hired its next president and CEO, Eric Belley. Belley has served as a business development officer for several area banks and has been involved in numerous community and board efforts, the chamber said. His banking experience has included Bangor Savings, Machias Savings and First National Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
mainebiz.biz

In Bath, plan calls for building 18 much-needed apartments

A Bath housing development has gotten key approval on the way to building much-needed affordable housing. The Bath Housing Development Corp. has received notice that it is eligible for funding from MaineHousing through the Rural Affordable Housing Rental Program. The funds will support the development of 18 affordable apartments. Bath...
BATH, ME
mainebiz.biz

UMaine plan to convert iconic buildings into campus hotel moves forward

Two of the oldest buildings on the University of Maine campus in Orono will undergo a $28 million transformation to become an 95-room boutique hotel, thanks to a public-private partnership forged by the university, a Chicago investment management firm, and a Philadelphia real estate development company. Harrison Street, a Chicago...
ORONO, ME
Q106.5

Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb

As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
GLENBURN, ME
Q97.9

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
foxbangor.com

Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon

UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
UNITY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Team of two restores Herreshoff sloop, readies ‘Wren’ for Rockport launch

ROCKLAND — Tucked away in a small workshop on Rockland Harbor’s North End, a scruffy part of town where the marine trades and industry intersect, and noisy ospreys nest atop rusty poles, the little wooden sloop Wren is undergoing a transformation, a Cinderella tale that will culminate this week with her relaunch into Penobscot Bay.
ROCKLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

NY couple moves to Castine to buy coastal town's oldest summer hotel

A New York couple coming from careers in high-end restaurant hospitality and marketing as well as interior design and art restoration have taken on stewardship of Castine’s oldest summer hotel. Matthew Powell and George Trinovitch bought the Pentagöet Inn & Wine Bar at 26 Main St. from Julie Van...
CASTINE, ME
mainebiz.biz

Ware-Butler continues expansion with acquisition of Knowles' customer base

Waterville-based Ware-Butler Building Supply, owned by Pleasant River Lumber Co., is looking to acquire the customer base Knowles Lumber in North Monmouth as the latter closes its doors. Ware-Butler's expansion comes after acquisitions last year of Bangor-based Crescent Lumber, Phinney Lumber in Gorham and Puiia Lumber Co. in Mexico. In...
MONMOUTH, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Bigger stores struggle to buy goods, but Marden’s has too much merchandise

WATERVILLE, Maine — Iconic off-price empire Marden’s Surplus and Salvage is seeing more inventory than ever despite supply chain disruptions hurting retailers nationwide. The family-run business hit its highest level of inventory three months ago, said President Ham Marden, whose father, Harold “Mickey” Marden, founded the company in 1964.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
HUDSON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Augusta nonprofit names new leader, honors founder

Bread of Life Ministries, an Augusta-based nonprofit that feeds the hungry and provides safe shelter to those in need, has named Victoria Abbott as its new executive director. The Augusta native is involved in several community organizations. She is president of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, president of the Augusta Rotary Club and an advisor with the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.
AUGUSTA, ME

