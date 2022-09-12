Read full article on original website
Opinion: Voluntaryism - Voluntary Cooperation Without Force
I remember getting a comment from someone saying anarchism and cooperation are somehow oxymorons, that you cannot have anarchy and cooperation simultaneously. This shows me that some people have not been reading my stories and realizing that this sentiment is wrong: anarchism and libertarianism are voluntary cooperation that goes into cooperation solely by force. I have been writing about the Wild West (a community based on nightwatchman state-style governance without a monopoly on voice), The Farm (a hippie community in Virginia based on a combination of Christian anarchist and Buddhist anarchist values), and the Zapatista anarchist army. All of these groups cooperate and coordinate voluntarily, only resorting to violence to defend individual freedoms and communities from those who just wish to cause trouble and nothing more. T.
Priority Setting in Academia
The flexible workload of academia inevitably creates work-life balance problems. Most time management systems are not relevant to academia. Learning is a large part of what professors do, but they often push it to unscheduled "free time." Scheduling time for learning is important. Academic life is not a nine-to-five job....
HR Workers Shared The Things They Want Employees To Know From Resume Tips To Underutilized Benefits
"Do something great, make it a bullet point, and keep it in a document. You can use those to ask for raises, or create a quick and powerful resume when a recruiter reaches out to you."
Andre Oentoro
Key Advantages of Leadership Training for Professionals
Anyone who wants to present themselves as a powerful leader must go through leadership training, regardless of whether they’re an employee in a team or an owner of their own business. A successful company can benefit from having strong leadership. One of the numerous methods to enhance the culture and output of your company is to train employees to be leaders. You can choose what leadership training is best for your team if you better understand exactly why leadership training is essential and what it can do for you. Keep reading to learn more about leadership training and its key advantages for professionals.
The myth of ‘work-life balance’ is a generational illusion
Gen Zers value stability–but they also pursue passions that might one day become a career. The term work-life balance didn’t come into popular use until 1986. While still in use, it no longer fits today’s circumstances. But before we redefine it, we first need to examine the evolution of work and working.
Civil Rights Organizations, Consumer Advocates, and Industry Leaders Unite to Launch ‘MoreThanFair’ Initiative to Improve Access to Affordable and Inclusive Credit
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- A broad-based community of civil rights organizations, consumer advocates, lenders, and technology firms today announced the launch of MoreThanFair, an education initiative that brings together the non-profit, public, and private sectors to make lending more inclusive, transparent, and fair. To mark the launch of the initiative, the group today unveiled a website that will be used as a digital forum for the MoreThanFair community’s work going forward: www.morethanfair.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005620/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Managed Health and PayChex Partner to Bring Companies a Unique Healthcare Solution
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Managed Health and PayChex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance, announced a partnership to offer companies a new, unique, innovative healthcare solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006080/en/. Managed Health.
Leading Black Mental Health Nonprofit Re-Establishes as The Confess Project of America, Inc.
The Confess Project, the premier mental health awareness movement servicing the Black community, today announced it is now incorporated as The Confess Project of America (TCPA). With this re-brand, the national organization will support local chapters in training barbers and stylists to become mental health advocates in an effort to...
3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Must Answer to Achieve Longterm Business Success
Answer these three questions to help run your business smoothly and increase profit.
Supporting the Unique Healthcare Needs of Agricultural Workers with Maria Bustamante & Megan Martinez
Supporting the Unique Healthcare Needs of Agricultural Workers with Maria Bustamante & Megan Martinez. Maria Bustamante and Megan Martinez are involved in the diabetes care and prevention programs at the National Center for Farmworker Health (NCFH) and join us today to share some of the work they’re doing to improve health outcomes for the vital workforce of agricultural workers. While the topic may sound niche at first, you are likely to recognize the challenges faced by agricultural workers in your own patent populations, especially if you are working within immigrant communities, in rural, agricultural settings, or with men with physically demanding jobs. You’ll hear how Megan and Maria’s teams developed resources to meet people with prediabetes or diabetes where they are—and we’ll tell you how you can access these tools for your own practice!
How to Foster a Culture of Communication in Your Organization
As you move up the hierarchy in an organization, you become less involved in the day-to-day operations, including communicating with team members. To overcome communication barriers and create a more cohesive and productive organization — and retain your talented employees — you need to put concrete solutions in place. Follow these steps to improve communication within your company.
AAOS wants CMS to reform physician pay, emphasize value-based care
The American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons has issued formal comments to CMS on its proposed payment policy changes for 2023. AAOS urged the agency to address rising healthcare costs, increase access to care and reduce the burdens on physicians who continue to deal with financial and practice management challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leadership Lessons from the U.S. Army
As you might imagine, the U.S. Army is very concerned with developing leaders. The U.S. Military Academy at West Point has as its mission to develop “a leader of character.”. How does the Army do this? It focuses on four interrelated elements of effective leadership:. Technical Skills. Does the...
