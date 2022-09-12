Behind the Vision – Entrepreneur Damon Georgalos Talks Keys to Success, Making His First Million and the Importance of Helping Others Along the Way

The category-creating sports social platform where athletes build their sports network and share moments from throughout their careers. ATLANTA – Press Sports, the leading sports social media app for athletes, announced NIL partnerships with three longtime members of their community who will now earn equity in exchange for in-depth product advisory and promotional contributions. This announcement comes alongside a release of their new app and platform updates across mobile and web, as well as the closing of a strategic pre-Series A funding from sports and media partners, including Local Sports Network, Clean Fuego and Brent Montgomery, CEO of Wheelhouse.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO