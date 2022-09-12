Read full article on original website
In Hong Kong, tributes to Elizabeth seen as veiled jab at China
In former British colony of Hong Kong, death of Queen Elizabeth II prompts nostalgia for days before Beijing's rule took an authoritarian turn.
The queen's queue: people line up for 16 hours to see coffin
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - People flocked to central London to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, undeterred by a government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours to see the late monarch's lying-in-state.
U.K.・
