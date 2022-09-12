Read full article on original website
Colleton native becomes K9 cop
A Colleton County law enforcement officer has decided to become an official canine handler, and is now a part of the local canine team. Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy Tyler Webster is a Round O native. He began his law enforcement career in 2019, when he joined the local law enforcement agency as a deputy.
CRIME REPORTS: 9/15/2022
A Green Pond house was sprayed with bullets last week during a drive-by shooting. On Sept. 7th, law enforcement officers with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house on Gobbler Circle, in Green Pond. The female homeowner told officers that she was inside her house when she heard “rapid gunfire” outside. She opened her door, and saw a dark-colored SUV driving off from across the street, according to information in a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office report. The unidentified driver of that vehicle fired a gun at the woman’s house and car. The woman’s vehicle was struck multiple times and at least one bullet hole was also found in the woman’s house.
Retired Educator, Anna S. Bright, Vying for District 4 School Board Seat
PRESS RELEASE- Anna S. Bright’s lifelong motto, If I can help somebody, then my living shall not be in vain, speaks for itself. A personal goal that Mrs. Bright has had for a long time is to become a member of the local school board. Consequently, she is a candidate in District 4 of Colleton County. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She comes with four decades of experience in the public schools of South Carolina and Alabama, with the majority of them being in Colleton County.
Scholarships Awarded
Haley Rowe - Interim Director of Student Support and Engagement, USC Salkehatchie, Murray Bishop Memorial Scholarship: Dylan Erickson $1,000, Donald Davis, Alvin P. Weissenstein Memorial Scholarship: Sara Polly $1,000, Edward Bryant, President, Walterboro Civitan, Walterboro Civitan Club Scholarship: Michael Fender $1,000, Kimber Santorella.
Colleton County School District 2021-2022 SCREADY and SCPASS Analysis
Annually students in grades three through eight participate in state assessments for the content areas of English Language Arts, mathematics, and science. These assessments measure a student’s mastery level of grade level standards. The test administered for English Language Arts and mathematics is the South Carolina College-and-Career Readiness Assessment (SCREADY) while the South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) assesses science. The SCPASS is given to students in grades four and six only.
Grass Roots & Dusty Boots Circuit offers something for all
The Grass Roots & Dusty Boots open horse show series is set to welcome riders back after a hot summer on September 24, 2022. The show will be held at Double D Arena in Walterboro, and showtime will be 8:30AM. Show manager Deidra Lunny has taken great care with developing...
State’s animal shelters in crisis-here’s how you can help
Animal shelters across the state are facing critical levels of overcapacity. The vast majority of South Carolina’s animal shelters are currently housing many more animals than they are designed to accommodate. One of the more grave consequences of this issue is the increase in numbers of animals that must...
