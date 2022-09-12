A Green Pond house was sprayed with bullets last week during a drive-by shooting. On Sept. 7th, law enforcement officers with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house on Gobbler Circle, in Green Pond. The female homeowner told officers that she was inside her house when she heard “rapid gunfire” outside. She opened her door, and saw a dark-colored SUV driving off from across the street, according to information in a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office report. The unidentified driver of that vehicle fired a gun at the woman’s house and car. The woman’s vehicle was struck multiple times and at least one bullet hole was also found in the woman’s house.

