California State

PPIC survey: Economy, inflation, jobs are top concerns

The midterm campaign season enters its final stretch after Labor Day—in the context of rising consumer prices and higher interest rates that have created financial turbulence and uncertainty about job growth. Meanwhile, Californians are feeling the impact of climate change: severe drought, heat waves, and wildfires. Recently passed federal and state legislation aims to address these issues ahead of the highly consequential November 8 election.
‘Federal Inflation Reduction Act’ is big boon to California

California is poised to benefit strongly from the federal Inflation Reduction Act, a massive, hard-fought and newly passed package meant to address healthcare, climate change and myriad other issues across the county. Following a year of heated negotiations and a rebranding of Biden’s social spending efforts, the key part of...
Legislation to divert funds would hurt CSU

With more than 132,000 graduates every year, the California State University (CSU) is critical to the success of young people in our state and to meeting California’s needs for an educated workforce. The California Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom worked together through the budget process this year to support...
Water treatment systems not up to snuff, auditor says

Already battered by drought, dwindling supplies and climate change, California’s water treatment systems also suffer from problems that raise the specter of long-term health issues, according to a state report. Those findings – and others – were contained in an audit by Michael Tilden, California’s acting state auditor. The...
Children’s access Mental Health Services is top priority

We see the headlines every day, and those of us with children see it at home: There is a mental health crisis happening among our kids. An increasing number of children report feeling sad, hopeless, and, in the most extreme cases, suicidal. We cannot wait any longer to ensure every child has the behavioral health support they need, regardless of how they receive their health care coverage.
