Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Sony Music Nashville/Villa 40's Tyler Booth will embark on his first headline tour, the “Country Gang” tour, kicking off at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville on October 26th and wrapping on December 17th in Medina, OH at Thirsty Cowboys. Reid Haughton, Jordan Rowe and Whey Jennings will open select dates on the 12-night tour. Booth will cover new music, to be released soon, as well as last year’s "Grab the Reins" EP.

