bizmagsb.com
Peoples Company expands with Monroe office
Peoples Company, a full-service land transaction and management business licensed in all major agricultural regions in the U.S., today announced the opening of an office in Louisiana, expanding the firm’s presence in the Mississippi Delta region. The office will be led by local land manager Julie Boggs and local sales agent Thomas Boggs.
KTAL
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana Tech named Top Tier National University in 2023 USNWR rankings
Louisiana Tech University was ranked second among Louisiana’s public universities in the latest U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) 2023 Best Colleges list. “We are proud to be one of Louisiana’s premier universities, with our Top Tier National Research University ranking,” said Dr. Les Guice, Tech President. “Our interdisciplinary academic programs emphasize collaboration and experiential learning. Our Research and Partnership Enterprise facilitates many of those experiences for our students, and it makes a solid impact for organizations in our region.”
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
KTBS
Parishes with the most seniors in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WDSU
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry calls for end to New Orleans consent decree
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining other New Orleans leaders in a fight to end the federal consent decree in New Orleans. Recent court filings show Landry has asked that the agreement end. The federal consent decree was enacted more than a decade ago by...
ktoy1047.com
Louisiana lawmakers seek to get rid of income tax
Representative Richard Nelson said that he believes the state’s complex tax structure is holding Louisiana back and may be partially to blame for the state’s dropping population. Individual income tax in Louisiana accounts for more than $4 billion of the state’s $39 billion budget. If the income tax is dropped, the funding will need to be made up elsewhere.
bizmagsb.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation awards NSU $1.8M to address regional nursing shortage
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University is expanding two programs that will make it easier for paramedics, military medics and people with undergraduate science degrees to transition into high-paying nursing jobs. The program, which will help fill critical roles in northwest and Central Louisiana’s rapidly shrinking healthcare workforce, is funded in part by a $1.8 million grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
Could Louisiana eliminate income tax?
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s House Ways and Means Committee will soon be studying the state’s tax structure with the possibility of eliminating the state’s income tax. Representative Richard Nelson, a Republican from Mandeville, has asked the committee to make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax.
KSLA
Voting deadlines coming up for Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some voting deadlines for Louisiana are coming up quickly; put these dates on your calendar. The voting season will be upon Louisiana soon. Oct. 11 is the last day you can register to vote or change your voter information. This can be done in person or by mail, however, you have until Oct. 18 to make changes or register to vote.
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
bizmagsb.com
Biotech Facility in Monroe, Jazz Museum in New Orleans awarded $2.7M in grants
A north Louisiana bioscience center and a New Orleans Jazz Museum expansion have been awarded a combined $2.7 million in American Rescue Plan grants announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. EDA committed $1.8 million to support construction of a new Biomedical Research and Innovation...
bizmagsb.com
Audit: Louisiana State Police lacks external oversight over trooper misconduct
A new report comparing Louisiana State Police operations with law enforcement agencies in other states highlights the state’s lack of external oversight over officer misconduct. The informational report issued by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday comes in response to requests from lawmakers amid allegations of excessive force and...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana Citizens wants 63% rate increase for homeowners' policies amid failures
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Citizens Insurance Corp., the state’s insurer of last resort, wants to raise its already-high prices by more than half, following a dramatic increase in demand for coverage after eight private insurers collapsed and nearly a dozen others exited the state. The organization has asked...
Deadlines Louisiana voters need to know ahead of Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shares Nov. 8 election reminders with Louisianans. Here’s what he says voters need to know. Voter registration deadlines The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 11 while the deadline to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ardoin says […]
The Poultry Site
Foster Farms increases pay at Louisiana poultry facility
Foster Farms announced this week that it has increased the entry level wage rate for its Farmerville, Louisiana, processing facility to $17.30 per hour from the current start rate of $12.70 per hour. The rate change is effective September 11. Farmerville TEAM Members also qualify for a very comprehensive health...
