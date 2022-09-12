Read full article on original website
MLB
Dodgers dominate way to reclaiming NL West
PHOENIX -- The party started with Clayton Kershaw -- who else? -- standing in the center of the room, bottle of champagne in hand. The 34-year-old left-hander had been in this position plenty before, but maybe never with a Dodgers team quite this talented around him. “I just want to...
MLB
Sampson, Cubs 'up to the challenge,' best deGrom
NEW YORK -- The Cubs aren’t in postseason contention, but they showed the Mets that they were a tough opponent in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field. It was a game that saw Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Sampson pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. He had the same strategy as teammate Javier Assad the previous night -- mix your pitches and the Mets will be perplexed. Sampson relied on his fastball, changeup and slider and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
MLB
Waites gets audition as SF evaluates pitching outlook
SAN FRANCISCO -- If the Giants wanted to give their fans a real thrill over the final 20 games of the regular season, something to whet their appetites for 2023, they could take a bold step and give top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison a callup for a game or two to see how those 180 strikeouts in 108 Minor League innings this season would translate in the Majors.
MLB
Darvish delivers 8 scoreless to keep WC race unchanged
SEATTLE -- The National League Wild Card race is tightening. The schedule is getting tougher. Right now, every game feels like it might be the one that makes or breaks the Padres' season. And the bigger the moment, the better Yu Darvish seems to get. • Who else? Hader key...
MLB
Sizing up Astros' 4 potential ALDS opponents
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the American League playoff picture is coming into focus. The Astros are closing in on another AL West title and the top seed in the AL, with the Yankees holding on as the No. 2 seed atop the AL East.
MLB
With one swing, Casas shows he's made for Fenway
BOSTON -- Aaron Judge wasn’t the only big man who turned heads at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Before Judge belted homers 56 and 57 to continue his monster season in an eventual 7-6 Red Sox loss to the Yankees in 10 innings, Triston Casas made his introduction to MLB’s most storied rivalry by proving emphatically that his opposite-field power is going to play at Fenway.
MLB
Battle of the BFFs: Mountcastle, Harvey all laughs after home run
WASHINGTON -- Best friends and former teammates Hunter Harvey and Ryan Mountcastle met for dinner on Monday night, before the Beltways Series kicked off its second leg on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. There, Harvey was “just talking smack,” jokingly promising that should an at-bat between them arise, he’d plunk Mountcastle in the back. Call it payback for years of roommate antics in the Minor Leagues.
MLB
Bucs bank on Dominican-born trio to sweep Reds
CINCINNATI -- As the final weeks of the Pirates’ rebuilding season tick off the schedule, their bright, young core of talent is starting to collectively shine through. With a group of Dominican-born players -- Roansy Contreras, Oneil Cruz and Rodolfo Castro -- taking center stage, the Pirates finished off their first four-game sweep of the Reds since July 1991 with a 10-4 victory at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday afternoon.
MLB
Javier's gem a reminder of Astros' pitching depth
Following the Astros’ 2-1 win over the Tigers on Wednesday, manager Dusty Baker confirmed what he had strongly hinted at prior to the game: Justin Verlander is headed back to the Astros’ rotation, and will pitch Friday at home against the A’s. That means another arm will...
MLB
History made: J-Rod is fastest to 25 HRs, 25 steals
SEATTLE -- Julio Rodríguez’s epic rookie season has reached record territory. Seattle’s star center fielder swiped his 25th stolen base during the fifth inning of the Mariners' 6-1 win in the series finale against San Diego on Wednesday afternoon, which, coupled with his 26th homer -- which he pummeled in the first inning -- made him just the third rookie in MLB history with a 25-25 season. He also became the fastest player to 25 homers and 25 steals (125 games) in an MLB career, topping Mike Trout's record of 128.
MLB
Dealing with blister, Rodón still plans to finish strong
SAN FRANCISCO -- Go ahead and exhale, Giants fans. Carlos Rodón is fine, aside from a blister and a cracked fingernail that have come and gone all season. Rodón surpassed his career high in innings during a 4-1 victory against the Braves at Oracle Park on Wednesday afternoon, but he made the faithful sweat for a spell when he departed after five innings with only 71 pitches thrown and two hits allowed.
MLB
How Braves deal with NL East will decide playoff fate
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Braves are ready to take care of business back east. But first, they're looking forward to returning home after more than a week on the road. The Braves concluded their jaunt to the West Coast with a 4-1 loss to the Giants on Wednesday afternoon, dropping the three-game set at Oracle Park to go 4-4 over three series in Oakland, Seattle and San Francisco. Atlanta is a half-game behind the Mets in the NL East.
MLB・
MLB
J-Ram delivers MVP-caliber power in Guardians' 6th straight win
CLEVELAND -- With all the talk about Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani battling for the American League MVP Award swirling around the baseball world, José Ramírez just wanted to make sure everyone remembered that he, too, is having a season to talk about. With the score tied at...
MLB
Barrero out to prove he can stick in Majors
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon’s Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Among the younger Reds players on the active roster, shortstop Jose Barrero might be the one with the most to prove as he tries to solidify his spot for the 2023 season.
MLB
Time-tested Waino-Yadi battery sets record that may never be broken
ST. LOUIS -- There are times, like on Wednesday when Cardinals franchise fixtures Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina teamed together to make some history, that manager Oliver Marmol is reminded of the not-so-great moments when the pitcher and catcher were forced to persevere, reinvent themselves and find ways to keep chugging along this path toward historical greatness.
MLB
Moniak has found a comfort zone, and it shows
CLEVELAND -- When the Angels acquired outfielder Mickey Moniak from the Phillies in exchange for right-hander Noah Syndergaard at the Trade Deadline on Aug. 2, they were hopeful that the former top Draft pick would improve with a change of scenery. It’s been the case so far, as the early...
MLB・
MLB
Scoring drought drops Rays to 3rd in WC race
TORONTO -- The Rays were as hot as they’ve been all year when their weeklong trip to New York and Toronto began Friday with a win over the Yankees. Drew Rasmussen returned from the paternity list and Wander Franco came back from the injured list to lift Tampa Bay to its 20th win in 25 games, which put the club within striking distance of the American League East lead and a season-high 20 games over .500.
MLB
Rangers hit 3 HRs, but old habits sink club vs. A's
ARLINGTON -- One-run games have been the Rangers’ kryptonite all season long. On Tuesday night, the Rangers changed their fortunes with a walk-off win over the A’s, but on Wednesday, Texas couldn't quite complete the two-game sweep over Oakland. Instead, the Rangers suffered their franchise-record-setting 32nd one-run loss...
MLB
Playoff-hopeful Brewers have to navigate history-seeking sluggers
ST. LOUIS -- After keeping Albert Pujols in the ballpark for two days as the Hall of Fame-bound slugger quests for 700 career home runs, the Brewers are about to partake in another home run hunt as Aaron Judge and the Yankees visit Milwaukee for the first time in eight years.
MLB
Torres helps Yanks to sweep with 3-run LL homer
BOSTON -- Gleyber Torres’ eyes bulged with disbelief as his spikes kicked up Fenway Park’s storied red clay, spotting third-base coach Luis Rojas dancing in the grass, his left arm whirling like a windmill. For a moment, the huffing Yankee considered stopping, the equivalent of calling it a night after two good hands of blackjack.
