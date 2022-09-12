ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude

BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bizmagsb.com

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport starts Dr. James Andrews partnership with welcome event Oct. 13

Earlier this year, Ochsner Health announced an exclusive five-year partnership with internationally renowned orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist James Andrews, MD and the Andrews Institute to form The Ochsner Andrews Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute. To celebrate this rare partnership, one of only 20 entered, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Snoballs fly in Bossier City’s East Bank District

On Friday, September 9, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomed Streetcar Station with a ribbon cutting celebration as the newest business to open in the East Bank District in Bossier City. The owner of Streetcar Station, Erica Gilliam, has come a long way since first starting her business as a...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: The Reserved Table

VIVIAN, La. - If you like good food and good artwork, The Reserved Table in Vivian is the place for you. It's a home grown farm to table restaurant with an art gallery on the side. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week's Tasty Tuesday. The Reserved...
VIVIAN, LA
arklatexweekend.com

The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium is getting into the Christmas spirit

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - On September 12, the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium announced that Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will be on the historic stage for “a magical, musical journey filled with holiday spirit.” Produced by TCG Entertainment, this show brings together seasonal musical favorites and the grace and athleticism of acrobats, aerialists and more. There will be more than chills in the air as the amazing cast performing some hair raising stunts. But it’s not all edge-of-your-seat action. There’ll be plenty of holiday cheer and hijinks. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, December 21 for this unique holiday event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Radiance Technologies plans expansion into Shreveport

Radiance Technologies (Radiance), a national leader in defense technologies and solutions, commits to expanding the economic development of the Shreveport-Bossier City region. Radiance recently partnered with BRF, a North Louisiana economic development organization, to expand its office in Shreveport. “We welcome Radiance’s expansion in Shreveport at BRF’s InterTech 1 facility...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
listenupyall.com

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

A New Type of Ice Cream Shop Has Rolled Into Stonewall

The last time there was big news about a Stonewall business was when McCoys Butcher Block announced its closure. Stonewall has a strong sense of community so it was a huge loss to the residents of stonewall when they saw a favorite call it quits. Now Stonewall Residents Are Rejoicing...
STONEWALL, LA
KTAL

Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. Our NBC 6 crew caught up with the Shreveport chapter at Waller Elementary School. The club regularly supports charitable causes, such as providing scholarships to graduating seniors, holding toy drives, and helping local schools.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pitch to save Fair Grounds Field goes misses at city council

SHREVEPORT, La. -- People are still going to bat for Fair Grounds Field, despite city leaders saying it's too late and the game's over. Major demolition has yet to start. But Mayor Adrian Perkins has said the city has a signed contract with a company to tear down the abandoned former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Political science professor says death of queen causing culture shock for U.S.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, conversations on the late monarch are being held around the world and in the ArkLaTex. Dr. Mandi Donahoe, assistant political science professor at Centenary College, says the political scene in the UK has been shaken up and the importance of the crown has fallen since the queen’s passing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Civil Engineering senior helps found Louisiana Tech research center

Civil Engineering and Environmental Science senior and Shreveport native Lori Hawkins came to Louisiana Tech University with a unique resume that included a psychology degree and more than 20 years in the technology and business architecture sectors, many of which were in business architecture and leadership roles where she oversaw employees on six continents.
SHREVEPORT, LA

