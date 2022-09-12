SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - On September 12, the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium announced that Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will be on the historic stage for “a magical, musical journey filled with holiday spirit.” Produced by TCG Entertainment, this show brings together seasonal musical favorites and the grace and athleticism of acrobats, aerialists and more. There will be more than chills in the air as the amazing cast performing some hair raising stunts. But it’s not all edge-of-your-seat action. There’ll be plenty of holiday cheer and hijinks. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, December 21 for this unique holiday event.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO