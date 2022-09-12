Read full article on original website
The Film Room: Appalachian State 17, Texas A&M 14
Each week, former Texas A&M quarterback Stephen McGee breaks down key offensive plays from the previous game. This week, Stephen takes a closer look at the Xs and Os of the Aggies' 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at Kyle Field in College Station. Howdy Ags! Caldwell Automotive Partners is excited...
Ryan Swope hoping to see a motivated A&M squad on Saturday night
Former Texas A&M wideout Ryan Swope has put the Appalachian State loss behind him and is ready to see the Fightin' Texas Aggies take on Miami on Saturday night. As always, the Aggie legend joined TexAgs Radio to share who got it done last week and predict who will this week.
Ask Liucci, Part 1: Miami musings, quarterback questions & more
It's a big-time top-25 battle at Kyle Field this weekend as No. 24 Texas A&M hosts No. 13 Miami on Saturday night. Before the Hurricanes come to College Station, Billy Liucci tackles another round of subscriber questions surrounding Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. Dalton Hughes: Who will be our quarterback?
