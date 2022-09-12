Read full article on original website
wglt.org
'Honestly I've given up': Renters describe woes in Bloomington-Normal
Frankie Pelusi was no stranger to Bloomington-Normal when they returned to the area hunt for an apartment earlier this year. Pelusi counts the Twin Cities area as home, although they spent the past five years living in Chicago. Despite knowing the area, Pelusi was unprepared for the shock of navigating...
nowdecatur.com
Surgeon Joins Memorial Specialty Care
September 15, 2022 – Dr. Robin Riley has joined Memorial Specialty Care as a general surgeon at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Riley completed her residency in general surgery at University of Vermont Medical Center. She earned her medical degree at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2016. She received her bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Arizona State University in 2010.
newschannel20.com
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police say they've seen the social media trend of stealing Kia's and Hyundai's
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A challenge spreading on TikTok has car owners and police departments across the country on alert. Certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles that use a traditional key are being stolen and vandalized across the country, and the thieves are posting videos on social media.
wglt.org
Amtrak cancels trains through Bloomington-Normal due to freight rail talks
President Biden announced early Thursday that the parties had reached a tentative agreement to avoid a shutdown that would go to union members for a vote, NPR reported. Some of the canceled trains mentioned in this story are now back on the schedule as of early Thursday. Visit Amtrak.com for the latest information on individual trains.
Central Illinois Proud
Update: ‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police
UPDATE (5:57 p.m.) — Bloomington police have updated their Facebook post to state that the man has been identified. His name has not been released to the public. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are asking the public for help in apprehending a man caught on camera doing $1,000 of damage to a local apartment complex.
wdbr.com
LLCC seeking tutoring volunteers
Lincoln Land Community College is seeking volunteers to assist adults in improving their reading, math, writing and/or English language skills. Tutoring can be provided in person, remotely or a combination of formats. Sept. 18-24 is Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. An estimated 24,785 adults in the LLCC district have...
newschannel20.com
Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
nowdecatur.com
Recycling Collection Event Set for September 24
September 14, 2022 -Macon County Environmental Management will once again host a TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Saturday, September 24, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington home hit with gunshots Wednesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A home on East Douglas Street was hit with gunfire Wednesday nights, said Bloomington police. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Douglas around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located evidence to show that a house had been struck with bullets.
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
wmay.com
Funeral Home Owner’s Liquor License Bid Rejected
A Springfield funeral home owner has lost her bid to obtain a liquor license for an adjacent reception center. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services and the Ruby Recreational Community Center. She had sought a liquor license so that she could serve alcohol during family gatherings and other events at the reception facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposed the license, saying his constituents did not want another business in their neighborhood serving liquor and potentially adding to problems in the area. Now aldermen have withdrawn the liquor license request completely after learning that the reception center sits too close to a building that’s being used as a church, violating zoning rules that require a setback of at least 100 feet.
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
Fact checking Illinois’ upcoming SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — With the general election two months away, both Democrats and Republicans are in attack mode. Republicans in particular are using certain legislature–House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act–to motivate voters. But there are many claims floating around about what the bill actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie […]
Bridge construction starting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
wmay.com
Springfield Police Investigating Fake Report Of School Shooting
Springfield police are investigating a false report of a shooting inside a school…saying it takes any threat, whether real or hoax, seriously. Police were dispatched to Springfield High School Thursday afternoon after receiving the report, but quickly determined there had been no shooting. Officers also checked Lanphier and Southeast High Schools as a precaution, but there had been no incidents at either location.
nprillinois.org
Arrest in Springfield double homicide case, Illinois Chief Justice Anne Burke retiring |First Listen
Springfield man is arrested in connection with double homicide. Man is in custody for knocking over MLK statue by Illinois Capitol. Former Bears QB Jim McMahon wants to enter Illinois marijuana market. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which...
newschannel20.com
Crews respond to Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department extinguished the house fire at 859 S Belmont. When they got to the house firefighters saw smoke coming from the eves and front door. The fire was quickly put out. There...
wdbr.com
Your two cents on townships
Springfield voters could choose – in an advisory referendum – to remove townships from within city limits. Corporation counsel Jim Zerkle talked about how it has worked in the past:. “The areas around the lake, for example, where the city did annex multiple properties, and the township in...
