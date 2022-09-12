Read full article on original website
Related
15 Businesses That Could Replace the Famous Skip’s in Merrimac, MA
5.4 acres listed for two million dollars in the quaint Merrimac, Massachusetts. Why so much? Well, it is prime real estate for a few reasons. One, it would easily be a money-making apartment/condo opportunity (not that the people of Merrimac want more apartments). The people have made that pretty clear.
The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
TODAY.com
This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time
A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1025.com
Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years
The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
As Boston votes on fossil fuel ban, Worcester is getting its 'ducks in a row'
WORCESTER – With an expected vote Wednesday by the Boston City Council to potentially ban fossil fuel systems in some buildings, environmental activists in Worcester said they must get their “ducks in a row” before they ask the City Council to support a similar move. One activist thinks the matter could be brought before the council within a month. ...
worcestermag.com
Five Things to Do: Greek Festival, Music Worcester and more ...
The St. Spyridon Grecian Festival, a popular biennial tradition since the first festival was held in 1976, returns with Greek food, Agora (Bazaar) shopping, cultural displays, Greek dance performances, the Cathedral Tour, dancing under the stars, "music that makes you feel as if you were transported onto a Greek Island," and more.
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Top prizes won Tuesday include $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket 2 $100,000 prizes
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player won $25,000 per year on a “Lucky for Life” ticket Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Beer and Wine in Palmer, which is located at 1478 North Main St. Two other top prizes were also won Tuesday. They...
Worcester Man Sentenced for Fraudulent Sports Car Purchase
WORCESTER - A local man was sentenced to serve nearly four years in federal prison for using the identity of two victims to open bank accounts and fraudulently attempting to purchase an $83,000 Chevrolet Camaro. Brandon Brouillard, 29, of Worcester, received a sentence of 47 months in prison and five...
country1025.com
The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State
It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
Shrewsbury lawyer Army OK'd for state judgeship - after some parliamentary confusion
BOSTON - The Governor's Council approved Worcester-area attorney Lawrence Army Jr. as a Probate and Family Court judge Wednesday on a 5-2 vote after councilors skirmished over parliamentary rules and conflicting motions on the floor. Councilor Paul DePalo, who represents the Worcester area, had sought to hold another hearing about Army that he said would probe allegations about the attorney that councilors received after their original Aug. 31 hearing on his nomination. Following a recess for private deliberation,...
Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’ Spider-Man spinoff to film in downtown Worcester this week
UPDATE: This story was changed to reflect additional details of the movie. Movie crews will be coming to downtown Worcester this week to film the upcoming movie “Madame Web,” a Spider-Man spinoff from Marvel. According to flyers posted downtown Tuesday, the production company will be filming at night...
BBC
Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled
The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m. Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year. Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in...
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
‘Like something in a movie’: Worker hospitalized after inferno at Doherty High School in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A worker was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire broke out at Worcester’s Doherty High School Monday afternoon. According to acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche, the first began shortly after 3:00 p.m. The City of Worcester advised the public to stay away from the area around 20 minutes later.
Former Shrewsbury man gets 18 to 20 in death of woman pulled from Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER — A former Shrewsbury man was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison Thursday in the 2018 death of Marlene Bleau, the woman found dead in Lake Quinsigamond. Joseph J. Dalrymple — who was originally charged with murder — received the sentence after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
'Welding incident' sparked fire at new Doherty High building, Worcester fire official says
WORCESTER —The cause of the Monday afternoon fire at the new Doherty Memorial High School building has been determined to be a “welding incident,” which ignited the piled roofing material, according to Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche. At the time of the incident, the required “hot work permit” from the Worcester Fire Department...
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Comments / 3