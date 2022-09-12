ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
WNAW 94.7

The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TODAY.com

This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time

A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
STOW, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Breakfast Foods#Bakery#Good Food#Raisin Bread#Food Drink#Restaurants#Ma#American#European#The Best Breakfast#French
country1025.com

Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years

The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
CONCORD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

As Boston votes on fossil fuel ban, Worcester is getting its 'ducks in a row'

WORCESTER – With an expected vote Wednesday by the Boston City Council to  potentially ban fossil fuel systems in some buildings, environmental activists in Worcester said they must get their “ducks in a row” before they ask the City Council to support a similar move.  One activist thinks the matter could be brought before the council within a month.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Greek Festival, Music Worcester and more ...

The St. Spyridon Grecian Festival, a popular biennial tradition since the first festival was held in 1976, returns with Greek food, Agora (Bazaar) shopping, cultural displays, Greek dance performances, the Cathedral Tour, dancing under the stars, "music that makes you feel as if you were transported onto a Greek Island," and more.
WORCESTER, MA
country1025.com

The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State

It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Shrewsbury lawyer Army OK'd for state judgeship - after some parliamentary confusion

BOSTON - The Governor's Council approved Worcester-area attorney Lawrence Army Jr. as a Probate and Family Court judge Wednesday on a 5-2 vote after councilors skirmished over parliamentary rules and conflicting motions on the floor. Councilor Paul DePalo, who represents the Worcester area, had sought to hold another hearing about Army that he said would probe allegations about the attorney that councilors received after their original Aug. 31 hearing on his nomination. Following a recess for private deliberation,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
BBC

Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled

The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m. Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year. Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy