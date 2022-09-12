Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Scenes From Bell Ringers Thank You Breakfast
Self Help, Inc. Executive Director Diane Smogor addresses those gathered this morning at a breakfast at the Betty Ehart Senior Center hosted by Self Help to thank the 2021 Volunteers of the Self Help/Salvation Army Bell-Ringer program. Funds raised through this annual event support hundreds of Los Alamos residents along their journey to self-sufficiency. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LANL: September Installment Of The Periodic Table At Bathtub Row Brewing In Central Park Square
Is it turtles all the way down? Find out at this month’s Periodic Table, ‘On the backs of turtles’ with featured guests LANL archaeologist Cyler Conrad and isotope geochemist Jeremy Inglis. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Is it turtles all the way down? Find out at this month’s Periodic...
Los Alamos Congregations Join Colores United Donation Drive To Support Asylum Seekers
… Donation boxes are available outside Unitarian Church and United Church, Pajarito Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Los Alamos Jewish Center also will collect donations among their congregations. National news sources are full of stories of busloads of asylum seekers arriving in New York,...
PRC To Host Special Open Meeting With Utilities To Discuss Resource Preparedness For Upcoming Peak Seasons
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) will hold a special open meeting workshop at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, with electric utility providers and other stakeholders, including members of the public, to determine resource preparedness in anticipation of upcoming energy demands. This open meeting will...
NMED DOE Oversight Bureau To Host Los Alamos Community Engagement Meeting And Open House Sept. 23
…Public is invited to view demonstrations, ask questions. The New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Department of Energy (DOE) Oversight Bureau invites members of the public to an open house and community engagement meeting, 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 the Los Alamos Oversight Section Office at 1183 Diamond Dr., Suite B.
Chamber Hosts Grand Re-Opening And Ribbon Cutting: Mullein Leaf Massage & Wellness Institute 3-6 PM Today!
The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce hosts a Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Mullein Leaf Massage & Wellness Institute 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept 16, 3-6 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m.) at 3250 Trinity Ave. Courtesy/Chamber.
Halloweekend: Pumpkin Glow & Fireworks Show Oct. 29!
This free event Oct. 29 begins at 4 p.m. at Overlook Park with music, vendors, games, food. At 6 p.m., walk through the creepy, creative display of pumpkins glowing in the night. At 8:30 p.m. watch the Kiwanis fireworks show. Courtesy/LAC. COUNTY News:. Los Alamos County Community Services Department and...
Christian Church In Los Alamos Hosts Aloha Sunday
Christian Church of Los Alamos hosts annual ‘Aloha Sunday’ Worship Service and luncheon Sunday. Courtesy/CCLA. The Christian Church of Los Alamos is hosting its annual “Aloha Sunday” Worship Service and luncheon. “Aloha Sunday” is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. “Hula Mai Ka Lani” (a Hula...
Daily Postcard: Squirrel Finds Treasure On Barranca Mesa
Daily Postcard: The monsoons have given Los Alamos a good apple crop and this squirrel is spotted Wednesday enjoying the harvest on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Jonathan Dowell.
Stradling: Housing For Los Alamos Workers – For A Healthy County Economy
As I campaign, I knock on doors in our community every day. At my opening line: “Hello, I am Gary Stradling, running for County Council. Los Alamos needs housing for the people who work here and would like to live here!” literally every head begins to nod up and down. Everyone agrees.
LAPS Foundation: LAHS Alum Shares Santa Fe Opera Experience With Technical Theater Classes
LAHS alum Paul Horpedahl and Smith Auditorium Manager Ryan Daly during a recent presentation for technical theater classes at LAHS. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. The Technical Theater classes at Los Alamos High School (LAHS) were recently visited by Paul Horpedahl, former director of production and facilities at The Santa Fe Opera. He is seen here sharing images of productions from their past seasons. Horpedahl graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1975.
SFCC Library, Santa Fe Children’s Museum And SFCC’s Kids Campus Present Storytime Sept. 21
SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College’s Library in partnership with Santa Fe Children’s Museum and SFCC’s Kids Campus to present Storytime for children from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the SFCC Library, 6401 Richards Ave. During this event, which is concurrent with the SFCC Open House, the public is welcome to drop in anytime. Children will be able to take home complimentary STEAM kits.
CIT Echo: Innovative Program Making Difference For First Responders Throughout New Mexico
CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) Echo began in 2016 with a grant from the Department of Justice and a partnership between the Albuquerque Police Department, UNM Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences and Project ECHO. The intent of the continuing education program is to provide first responders with much-needed tools to...
Obituary: Juanita R. Chavez May 9, 1933 – Sept. 10, 2022
Our living treasure Juanita R. Chavez, 89, of Los Alamos, transitioned peacefully September 10, 2022, with her Lord and Savior. Her beautiful soul left this world surrounded by her family. Juanita was born in Torreon, NM on May 9, 1933, to Juan and Maria Chavez. She attended Estancia School district...
Seventy Years Of Adventure With The Mountaineers
John Sarracino, Mark Felthauser, and other club members on a Blanca-Little Bear traverse trip led by Don Liska, July 1978. Photo by Bob Cowan. This weekend, the Mountaineers are celebrating their 70th anniversary. Throughout the decades, Los Alamos Mountaineers have been important to many in Los Alamos and beyond. The...
Obituary: Jo Ann Painter Feb. 18, 1949 – Sept. 9, 2022
Jo Ann lived in Los Alamos for 50 years. She worked at LANL as a secretary and did photo composition and this started her into computers. Jo Ann was selected to enter a LANL program to gain a degree in Computer Science. She graduated in 1995 and became a LANL staff member. She worked on programs that took her around the country and overseas.
Topper Volleyball Shuts Out Blue Griffins
Mairen Hoch spikes the ball through the hands of Jocelyn Utsey in the second set. The Toppers had little trouble with the Blue Griffins in a match played in the Gym on the Santa Fe Prep campus Tuesday evening winning in three sets 25-11, 25-17 and 25-10. Coach Joe Palmer said the Toppers had a strong showing and named Angelina Passalacqua player of the match. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
FBI: Española Man Sentenced To More Than Six Years For Assault With Intent To Commit Murder
ALBUQUERQUE – Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced today that Patrick Tafoya was sentenced Sept. 13 to six years and six months in prison in prison. Tafoya, 61, of Española and an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Santa Clara, pleaded guilty...
