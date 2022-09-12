ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

dailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Football Seeks Revenge on San Diego State

The University of Utah football team is taking on the San Diego State Aztecs this week in a rematch from last season. The Utes suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Aztecs a year ago and will certainly look to get some revenge for a defeat that was certainly demoralizing for Utah at the start of the 2021 campaign.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

