Read full article on original website
Related
dailyutahchronicle.com
Utah Football Seeks Revenge on San Diego State
The University of Utah football team is taking on the San Diego State Aztecs this week in a rematch from last season. The Utes suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Aztecs a year ago and will certainly look to get some revenge for a defeat that was certainly demoralizing for Utah at the start of the 2021 campaign.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Women’s Outdoor Leadership Initiative Offers Space for Women in Outdoor Recreation
Historically, outdoor sports and recreation have been dominated by men, and University of Utah student Emma Taylor experienced her fair share of disadvantages as a female member of a backpacking trip. Once she returned home, she was “fired up” after feeling left out of opportunities that her male counterparts had seized.
Comments / 0